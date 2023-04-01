International Boxing Association stripped of its recognition by IOC

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. International Boxing Association stripped of its recognition by IOC
International Boxing Association stripped of its recognition by IOC
Updated
International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev has been at the heart of the controversy
International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev has been at the heart of the controversy
Reuters
The International Boxing Association's (IBA) recognition as the global body for the sport was stripped on Thursday by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which ratified an executive board recommendation.

The IOC's extraordinary session, held online on Thursday, rubber-stamped the recommendation by 69 votes to one to withdraw the IBA's recognition over what the IOC said was failure to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues.

The IBA had called the IOC board's recommendation "truly abhorrent and purely political" and tried to have it blocked through an urgent appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, sports highest court, which rejected the appeal on Tuesday.

The IOC had previously suspended the IBA in 2019 over governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues and did not involve it in running the boxing events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Boxing is part of the Paris 2024 Olympics but the qualification bouts and the competition are being run by the IOC and not the IBA, as was the case in Tokyo.

Other issues such as a sponsorship deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom that was terminated in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine further complicated the position of the IBA, which is led by Russian businessman Umar Kremlev.

The IBA's actions have led to the creation of a breakaway group called World Boxing and several countries have left the IBA to join the new organisation.

"This is a hugely significant moment for the sport," World Boxing said in a statement.

"All national boxing federations now have a critically important decision to make if they want boxers from their country to have the opportunity to compete at the Olympic Games at Los Angeles and beyond," it said.

"We urge every national federation... to join and support World Boxing in its efforts to ensure boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic movement."

Mentions
BoxingIOCOlympic Games
Related Articles
Police reportedly raid consulting agency as part as Paris 2024 probes
IOC set to strip International Boxing Association of recognition
IBA suspends four national federations for joining 'rogue' boxing body
Show more
Boxing
Sports court rejects IBA appeal while IOC condemn leadership language
Regis Prograis defeats Danielito Zorrilla to keep world light welterweight title
Don King says Broner's resilience reminds him of Muhammad Ali
Eddie Hearn says no contract has been sent from Tyson Fury for Anthony Joshua bout
Tyson Fury sends contract to Anthony Joshua for Wembley showdown in September
Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury looking at bout in Australia
Devin Haney defeats veteran Vasiliy Lomachenko to retain undisputed crown
Katie Taylor suffers first professional defeat after loss to Cameron
Tyson Fury calls out Oleksandr Usyk for Wembley summer bout
Boxing referee Tony Weeks steals the show, and Ismael Barroso's World Championship
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle close in on Tonali signing, City to bid for Rice
Can Christopher Nkunku fix Pochettino's first Chelsea challenge?
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Ones to watch: 10 lesser-known players to look out for at the U21 Euros