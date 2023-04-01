Italy's Spalletti laments crucial errors in defeat to England

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Italy's Spalletti laments crucial errors in defeat to England
Italy's Spalletti laments crucial errors in defeat to England
Spalletti felt his team could have done better
Spalletti felt his team could have done better
Reuters
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti said his team needed to learn from their mistakes after a 3-1 defeat to England in Group C left the holders scrambling to secure qualification for Euro 2024.

Italy's fate will be decided next month when they play North Macedonia and then Ukraine, currently second in the group, in their last two games.

Returning to the scene of their Euro 2020 triumph, Italy took the lead through Gianluca Scamacca's first international goal but were ultimately overpowered as England secured a measure of revenge for that defeat in the final of the last tournament.

"I don't think the team deserved to lose by two goals," said Spalletti who took over as coach in September after Roberto Mancini quit.

"We need to grow and develop in those big match-winning moments," he said of a team that has lost a number of veterans from the title-winning side of 2021.

"We played well for the majority of the game but we need to take our chances.

He was also unhappy with the way Italy conceded the goals - two scored by Harry Kane and one by Marcus Rashford.

Rashford struck after Italy were caught on the break in the second half, while Kane, who had earlier scored a penalty, fastened on to a routine long ball to run clear for the third.

"We have the quality to compete against everyone," Spalletti said, admitting that the pace and physicality of the English players had proved a tough challenge.

Mentions
FootballItalyEngland
Related Articles
Gareth Southgate proud of 'relentless' England as they secure Euro 2024 spot
England come from behind to beat Italy and qualify for Euro 2024
Wembley security to be heightened for England v Italy after terror incident
Show more
Football
Barcelona president Joan Laporta under investigation in refereeing case
Juventus midfielder Fagioli apologises after being handed ban over betting
Pennant weighs in on Liverpool VAR debate - 'Forget the replay, add the goal'
Indonesian-Australian 2034 World Cup off the cards with the former backing Saudi bid
Australia coach Arnold seeks help on neutral venue against Palestine team
Everton sale reportedly stalls amid questions about buyer's financials
Germany held to 2-2 draw by Mexico in Nagelsmann's second match
Bellingham 'incredible' but don't take Kane for granted, says Southgate
Messi bags brace for Argentina, Neymar injured as Bielsa's Uruguay beat Brazil
Most Read
USA need more friendlies with leading teams, says head coach Berhalter
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Kazakhstan boost slim qualification hopes with late winner in Finland
South Africa success comes on the back of lessons learnt in France last year, says Erasmus

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings