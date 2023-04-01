Wembley security to be heightened for England v Italy after terror incident

Scotland Yard has announced that there will be a "massive police presence" before, during and after tonight's match between England and Italy after Monday's killings prior to Belgium v Sweden in Brussels.

As a result, security around Wembley Stadium will be significantly enhanced ahead of tonight's England v Italy match in London.

Two Swedish fans were shot and killed in the city prior to the Euro 2024 qualifying match, roughly three miles from the King Baudouin Stadium.

It remains unclear whether they were in the city specifically for the game.

The suspect has now died after being shot by armed officers and taken to hospital.

Fans were held within the ground for several hours as a safety precaution before being safely escorted out later in the evening.

Superintendent Gerry Parker, the match commander for England's game against Italy, said: "We have been working with our partners, including the FA, in the weeks leading up to this match to ensure those attending the Wembley area enjoy this match.

"Our officers are experienced in dealing with large-scale public order events, and a flexible plan is in place to reduce the likelihood of crime and disorder, and provide a timely response to any emerging incidents."

The Metropolitan Police said: "Given the events yesterday in Brussels, those attending the match can be reassured that they will see a highly visible policing presence.

"Officers are there to ensure the event passes off safely and provide reassurance to those attending."

Last night's match in Brussels was abandoned at half-time with the score 1-1 after Sweden's players and staff opted not to continue upon learning of the tragedy.

The terror alert has been raised to its highest level in Belgium as a result of the incident.