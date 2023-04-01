Kalvin Phillips to start against Italy as Jordan Henderson drops to England bench

Kalvin Phillips last started for England in March
Profimedia
Kalvin Phillips (27) is expected to start for England in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy later on Tuesday with Jordan Henderson (33) dropping to the bench.

According to Sky Sports, Phillips will come in to shore up the defensive side of the Three Lions' midfield in what will be his first competitive international start since March.

The out-of-favour Manchester City man was in the starting line-up for the reverse fixture in Naples, which England won 2-1.

It comes at the expense of Henderson, who has been surrounded by controversy since his move to Saudi Arabia - where same-sex relationships are illegal - despite being a prominent supporter of the LGBTQ+ community during his time at Liverpool.

He was booed by some England supporters during the team's friendly win over Australia at Wembley on Friday, in what was his first game back in the country since the move.

Henderson later reaffirmed his commitment to playing for England, saying he would take any criticism "on the chin", while Gareth Southgate admitted he couldn't understand the jeering.

England are on the verge of qualifying for the finals which take place in Germany next summer, with a win or draw against Italy confirming their spot.

