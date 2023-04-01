Gareth Southgate repeats plea to England fans to stop Jordan Henderson boos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Gareth Southgate repeats plea to England fans to stop Jordan Henderson boos
Gareth Southgate repeats plea to England fans to stop Jordan Henderson boos
Jordan Henderson was booed loudly at Wembley on Friday
Jordan Henderson was booed loudly at Wembley on Friday
Reuters
England manager Gareth Southgate (53) has reiterated his call for fans to stop booing Jordan Henderson (33) and ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy at Wembley Stadium said on Tuesday that he would continue to select the midfielder.

Henderson joined Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq from Liverpool in the summer, a move widely criticised as being at odds with his previous public support for the LGBTQ+ community. Homosexuality is illegal in the Middle Eastern country.

The former Liverpool captain was met with hostility from the stands on his return to Wembley in Friday's 1-0 friendly win over Australia.

"People might disagree with Jordan's stance... but I don't think it's a reason to not select him and I don't actually think that's a reason to boo him," Southgate told reporters on Monday. "We'd like all the fans behind us.

"I'll always pick the players I think... give us the best chance of winning, unless there's something that I feel is not appropriate.

"If I just select on a popularity contest then our team would look very, very different."

England full back Kyle Walker (32) also stood by his teammate.

"I've known (Henderson) since the age of nine," Walker said. "I fully back Jordan, his decision and what he's had to do."

England top Group C with 13 points from five matches, three ahead of Italy who beat them on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

"Teams learn from finals and setbacks and go on to achieve," Walker added.

Southgate's men beat Italy 2-1 in Naples in their first Euro 2024 qualifier in March and have won three of their next four matches in the qualifying campaign.

England will book a place at next year's finals in Germany with a win or draw against Italy.

"Our performances earlier in the group have put us in a strong position," Southgate added.

"We want to play well and win the game. If it's the 87th minute and we're level, we don't need to lob (send) the goalkeeper into the box."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballHenderson JordanSouthgate GarethWalker KyleLiverpoolAl Ettifaq FCEnglandEuroItaly
Related Articles
Bellingham tipped to 'be the difference' for England in Italy showdown
Southgate expecting impassioned atmosphere against Ukraine
Arsenal's Nketiah gets first senior England call
Show more
Football
Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled after two Swedish fans shot dead in Brussels
Sweden's Janne Andersson set to bow out after Euro qualifying disappointment
Austria punch ticket to Euro 2024 after narrow win over Azerbaijan
Napoli striker Osimhen suffers hamstring injury on international duty
OPINION: Luka Modric faces dilemma of saving Croatia or himself at Real Madrid
Cheats, monsters and paradise: How Javier Aguirre and new owners turned Mallorca around
Manchester United tumbles as Ratcliffe's stake bid report dents buyout hopes
De la Fuente delighted with Spain's progress after Euro 2024 qualification
Most Read
Tight margins made the difference for Springboks in win over France
Ruthless South Africa extinguish French fire to reach World Cup semi-finals
France coach Fabien Galthie has no regrets, captain Antoine Dupont slams referee
Lack of knockout experience leaves France floored at home World Cup after South Africa loss

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings