England come from behind to beat Italy and qualify for Euro 2024

England booked their place at UEFA Euro 2024 with a 3-1 win over Italy at Wembley, with Harry Kane once again proving the star of the show after registering 33 goal contributions in his last 30 appearances for the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate’s side began brightly with some sharp and incisive passing, and tested the water early on when Marcus Rashford’s free-kick sailed over the bar from a central position.

However, it was the Azzurri that broke the deadlock thanks to a man who does not have the happiest memories of London. Fresh from a torrid spell at West Ham, Gianluca Scamacca scored his first-ever Italy goal after being given the freedom of the English capital inside the penalty area to tap home from Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s cross.

Clearly in the mood for more, the ex-Hammer flashed a left-footed strike just wide of the post moments later. Having nearly given themselves a mountain to climb, Gareth Southgate’s side needed a response – and they got one from a very familiar source.

After Jude Bellingham was hauled down in the box by Di Lorenzo, Harry Kane fired in his 60th England goal from the penalty spot to level the scores. As half-time approached, Gianluigi Donnarumma kept out Rashford’s close-range shot, before Jordan Pickford denied Destiny Udogie a goal on his Azzurri debut with a fine save.

The hosts began the second half in emphatic style, as a devastating link-up between Bellingham and Rashford turned the match on its head.

Bellingham won the ball back superbly in midfield, setting Rashford on his way to a brilliant solo run and ferocious finish past a motionless Donnarumma.

Southgate’s side were in the mood for more when Phil Foden’s snapshot was kept out by the Azzurri shot-stopper. But it was Kane that struck next, with a goal which perfectly showcased his qualities as one of the world’s premier marksmen.

He effortlessly shrugged off Alessandro Bastoni and dispatched a deadly strike past Donnarumma to rubber stamp England’s place in the finals.

This wrapped up a first home win for the Three Lions at home to Italy since November 1977, and ensured the results of their remaining two qualifiers against Malta (November 17th) and North Macedonia (November 20th) will be purely academic.

Meanwhile, defeat in an away European Championship qualifier is a rarity for the Azzurri, with this result ending a 22-match unbeaten run since losing 3-1 to France in September 2006, and preventing them from setting a new record.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (England)

