Scores
Paris 2024
More
  Flashscore News
  Gymnastics
  Japan's Shinnosuke Oka wins men's horizontal bar final for third gold medal

Japan's Shinnosuke Oka wins men's horizontal bar final for third gold medal

Shinnosuke Oka celebrates after winning the final
Shinnosuke Oka celebrates after winning the finalReuters
Japan's Shinnosuke Oka (20) won his third gold medal of the Paris Games on Monday with a powerful and precise routine on horizontal bar in a final riddled with mistakes.

Colombian teenager Angel Barajas took silver and Taiwan's Tang Chia-hung and China's Zhang Boheng shared bronze despite botched performances.

Oka, brimming with confidence after he won gold in the team and all-around events as well as a bronze on the parallel bars earlier in the day, stuck his landing for a score of 14.533.

While 17-year-old Barajas equalled his mark, Oka remained ahead of him due to his higher execution score.

Horizontal bar full results
Horizontal bar full resultsFlashscore

More than half of the field came off the apparatus mid routine or suffered falls and stumbles on dismount in what was a messy conclusion to the men's artistic gymnastics in Paris.

A new champion was guaranteed in the event after Tokyo gold medallist Daiki Hashimoto of Japan failed to qualify for the final.

More to follow.

Mentions
GymnasticsOlympic Games
Djokovic hails Olympic gold as his greatest sporting achievement

