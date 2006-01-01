Jurgen Klopp confirms he has no plans to coach anywhere in the near future

Jurgen Klopp (57) has ruled out a return to coaching in the near future, including for the vacant England job, saying on Wednesday "as of today, that's it for me as a coach".

Speaking at a German Football Coaches Association meeting in Wuerzburg, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund mentor said: "I didn't decide to stop on a whim, it was a general decision."

Klopp stood down as Liverpool boss at the end of the 2023-24 season citing exhaustion after 23 years in club management.

He was almost immediately linked to several vacant jobs, including as England coach when manager Gareth Southgate stood down the Three Lions lost the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

"I'm looking for peace and quiet, I'm one hundred percent in the here and now and I'm enjoying it.

"It was just time to step aside and put the whole thing to rest," said Klopp, adding that making a special exception for a club or country "would be a great loss of face."

The coach said he was enjoying retirement but would work again in football at some point, even if his days in the dugout were over.

"I'm too young to just play padel tennis and spend time with my grandchildren.

"Will I be a coach again? I would actually rule that out at the moment. Let's see how it looks in a few months. At the moment, there's nothing in the pipeline.

"We can perhaps talk about it again in a few months.

"I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let's see what else there is for me," said Klopp, who added he had "already coached the best clubs in the world."

Klopp played 325 games for Mainz before stepping up to the role of coach in 2001.

He moved to Dortmund in 2008, winning two league titles and taking the club to the 2013 Champions League final before signing with Liverpool in 2015.

At Liverpool, Klopp ended the Reds' 30-year wait for the Premier League title. He also took the club to three Champions League finals, winning one, delivered an FA Cup, two League Cups and a UEFA Supercup.

The coach joked that anyone linking him with a return to coaching had not been paying attention.

"At the moment there's nothing job-wise. No club, no country. A few people must not have heard that part."