Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Jurgen Klopp confirms he has no plans to coach anywhere in the near future

Jurgen Klopp confirms he has no plans to coach anywhere in the near future

Klopp won't be returning to coaching anytime soon
Klopp won't be returning to coaching anytime soonProfimedia
Jurgen Klopp (57) has ruled out a return to coaching in the near future, including for the vacant England job, saying on Wednesday "as of today, that's it for me as a coach".

Speaking at a German Football Coaches Association meeting in Wuerzburg, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund mentor said: "I didn't decide to stop on a whim, it was a general decision."

Klopp stood down as Liverpool boss at the end of the 2023-24 season citing exhaustion after 23 years in club management.

He was almost immediately linked to several vacant jobs, including as England coach when manager Gareth Southgate stood down the Three Lions lost the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

"I'm looking for peace and quiet, I'm one hundred percent in the here and now and I'm enjoying it.

"It was just time to step aside and put the whole thing to rest," said Klopp, adding that making a special exception for a club or country "would be a great loss of face."

The coach said he was enjoying retirement but would work again in football at some point, even if his days in the dugout were over.

"I'm too young to just play padel tennis and spend time with my grandchildren.

"Will I be a coach again? I would actually rule that out at the moment. Let's see how it looks in a few months. At the moment, there's nothing in the pipeline.

"We can perhaps talk about it again in a few months.

"I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let's see what else there is for me," said Klopp, who added he had "already coached the best clubs in the world."

Klopp played 325 games for Mainz before stepping up to the role of coach in 2001.

He moved to Dortmund in 2008, winning two league titles and taking the club to the 2013 Champions League final before signing with Liverpool in 2015.

At Liverpool, Klopp ended the Reds' 30-year wait for the Premier League title. He also took the club to three Champions League finals, winning one, delivered an FA Cup, two League Cups and a UEFA Supercup.

The coach joked that anyone linking him with a return to coaching had not been paying attention.

"At the moment there's nothing job-wise. No club, no country. A few people must not have heard that part."

Mentions
FootballKlopp JurgenLiverpoolDortmund
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund's 2013 Champions League finalists: Where are they now?
OPINION: Liverpool's lack of transfer activity could prove to be genius
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Rabiot prefers Premier League, Slot & Liverpool planning light touch
Show more
Football
Manchester City fined more than two million pounds for kick-off violations
Updated
Canada appeal over points deduction in drone scandal dismissed by CAS
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Gallardo set for River Plate return
Updated
Kenyan champions Gor Mahia forced to cancel Nigeria trip after players stage go-slow
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe now majority shareholder of Ligue 2 club Caen
Death threats force Angel Di Maria to abandon Rosario return
EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Thomas-Asante set to join Coventry City
Pep Guardiola taking no risks with Erling Haaland due to minor muscle injury
Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea duo Fernandez and Fofana have spoken
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Alcaraz in doubles action as gymnastics final heats up
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Murray keep medal dreams alive, Biles claims fifth career gold
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Gallardo set for River Plate return
EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Thomas-Asante set to join Coventry City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings