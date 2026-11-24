Kenyan marathon star and defending champion John Korir has withdrawn from the December 6th, Valencia Marathon due to an unspecified injury, dealing another blow to the men’s elite field.

Korir joins Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who had earlier pulled out due to injury. Korir’s withdrawal now means the 46th edition of the Valencia Marathon will have a new champion this edition.

In a statement, the organisers of the annual marathon said Korir will not be able to defend the title he won last year due to an injury incurred in the run-up to the race.

“Unfortunately, the current Valencia Marathon winner, John Korir, will not be able to defend his title in 2026,” read part of the statement on their social media accounts.

“The Kenyan star has decided to withdraw from the race due to injury. We wish John a speedy recovery and hope to welcome him back to the City of Running very soon,” the statement read.

Korir was the winner of the 2024 Chicago Marathon, in a time of 2:02:44, making him the sixth fastest marathoner in history.

He won the 2025 Boston Marathon in a time of 2:04:45, and the 2026 Boston Marathon in a time of 2:01:52, setting the course record. His brother Wesley Korir won the 2012 Boston Marathon, making them the first brothers to win Boston.

With Korir and Kejelcha out, entrants include Kenenisa Bekele (2:01:41 PB), Birhanu Legese (2:02:48 PB), Alexander Mutiso (2:03:11 PB), and Vincent Ngetich (2:03:13 PB).

Not to be overlooked is Geoffrey Toroitich (2:03:30), who dropped out due to the cold in Amsterdam and is seeking redemption in Valencia’s warm climate.

Also worth watching closely are French debutant Etienne Daguinos (59:27) and Yaseen Abdalla (59:12) who delivered a strong performance at the Valencia Half Marathon in October, finishing eighth overall as both show promise for fast times.

A special mention goes to the tireless Bekele, who seems to have fallen in love with the capital of the Turia and is returning for more than his third consecutive year.

The marathon which will cover 42.195 km will start at Placa de la Marato on wide roads, pass through neighborhoods like El Cabanyal and historic parts of Valencia, and finish on a platform over water at the City of Arts and Sciences.

‎AK adds two meets for Beijing 2027

Meanwhile, ‎‎Athletics Kenya (AK) has added two extra Track and Field Weekend Meets to its 2027 competition calendar as it steps up preparations for next year’s World Athletics Championships in Beijing, China.

‎The two additional competitions will bring the total number of Track and Field Weekend Meets to eight, giving Kenyan athletes more opportunities to fine-tune their preparations and attain the qualifying standards ahead of the global showpiece scheduled for September 11-19, 2027.

‎The first meet will be held on January 8-9 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, with the second following on February 5-6 at the same venue, marking an early start to the 2027 track and field season.

‎In a statement, AK said the expanded calendar was aimed at ensuring athletes are adequately prepared for the championships while providing them with sufficient opportunities to secure qualification.

‎”The Federation is committed to ensuring Kenyan athletes are adequately prepared and have sufficient opportunities to attain the qualifying standards set by World Athletics ahead of the championships,” read the statement.

The remaining six meets will proceed as outlined in the original calendar, with the third meet scheduled for March 5-6 at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa before the action shifts to Nairobi’s Ulinzi Sports Complex on April 2-3.

‎The fourth meet will be followed by competitions at Kamariny Stadium in Iten on April 16-17 and Siaya Stadium on April 23-24, as AK spreads the competition across the country to give athletes more opportunities to test their form.

‎Afraha Stadium in Nakuru will host the seventh meet on May 7-8 before the series concludes at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on May 21-22.

‎AK has also urged athletes to familiarise themselves with the World Athletics qualification system and entry standards, while taking advantage of the available competitions to post the required qualifying marks for Beijing.