Kidnapped mother of Liverpool's Luis Diaz rescued in Colombia, father still missing

Kidnapped mother of Liverpool's Luis Diaz rescued in Colombia, father still missing
Luis Diaz warming up
Luis Diaz warming up
Reuters
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday said the mother of Liverpool player Luis Diaz (26) had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia, but officials were still searching for his missing father.

The Colombian attorney general's office earlier said that it assembled a team of investigators to search for the couple in Barrancas, a municipality in Colombia's northern La Guajira province.

The National Police confirmed the rescue of Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, and said she spoke with Director William Rene Salamanca.

Premier League club Liverpool signed Colombia winger Diaz in a multi-million deal in January 2022.

Mentions
FootballDiaz Luis
