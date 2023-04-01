Pennant weighs in on Liverpool VAR debate - 'Forget the replay, add the goal'

Pennant weighs in on Liverpool VAR debate - 'Forget the replay, add the goal'

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant (40) has offered an easy solution to the controversy over Luis Diaz's (26) disallowed goal at Tottenham a fortnight ago.

In a game that saw Liverpool suffer two red cards - and defeat - Diaz had his opening goal for the visitors denied by VAR. It was a ruling that was later found officially to be wrong.

Since then, Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp has called for the match to be replayed - though would later backtrack on those demands.

However, Pennant has an easier - if unorthodox - solution that he insists would leave everyone happy.

"Just add the goal," Pennant told Tribal Football on behalf of Minimum Deposit Betting Sites.

"Just add it. There's no reason not to.

"It was an official goal. So add it. Make it 2-2. It doesn't matter what should've happened or what could've happened. The goal should stand.

"Forget the replay. Add the goal and make it 2-2. End of story.

"They can add onto suspensions. They can change yellow cards and red cards. So just add the goal... 2-2. That's it.

"I don't think anybody would be left disappointed or unhappy with that because the goal should stand.

"So just add the goal..."