Frustrated France fail to break through against Canada in warm-up draw

Ousmane Dembele of France and Alphonso Davies of Canada battle for the ball

In their second-ever clash, Canada put in a determined display to hold France to a goalless draw in the teams' final friendly before playing at the Copa América and European Championships respectively.

Both sides had an early chance apiece, but Liam Millar played his pass behind Jonathan David to slow down a break moments before N'Golo Kante smashed his effort straight at Maxime Crepeau.

The Canadian goalkeeper then tipped Marcus Thuram’s effort behind off the crossbar and got a touch on Antoine Griezmann’s ambitious strike to ensure that it went comfortably wide.

Canada had shown a lot of resilience in their defending during the opening half-hour and got a shot off of their own through Ismael Kone, although the Watford midfielder couldn’t work Mike Maignan.

Dayot Upamecano and Alistair Johnston then missed a header at either end as the first half remained goalless, but despite not getting to see Crepeau’s net ripple, the fans in attendance at Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux were entertained by the battles that Alphonso Davies and Millar had with Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele on the wing.

France defender Dayot Upamecano heads the ball towards goal AFP

It was another quick start to the half as Thuram’s ball had Crepeau scrambling before Millar cut inside Kounde and hit the crossbar with a brilliant curling effort.

Les Bleus striker Olivier Giroud cut a frustrated figure at times with Derek Cornelius and Moise Bombito doing a solid job against him, and that turned to exasperation when the slightest Johnston touch prevented him from getting a clean connection after Griezmann fizzed the ball across the box.

The forward then failed to convert from Dembele’s cross shortly before he was brought off in the 62nd minute, and it wasn’t long before William Saliba blocked Jonathan David’s strike at the other end.

Kylian Mbappe was introduced in the 74th minute, but Tajon Buchanan did enough to deny Les Bleus’ talisman a late headed chance and Randal Kolo Muani sent his effort wide as the match ended goalless.

France still prepare to face Austria in their Euros opener with Germany the only side to beat them in 14 games since the FIFA World Cup final, while Canada’s first-ever Copa América match sees them face the Argentina side that dealt Les Bleus that heartbreak, but this draw will offer them encouragement.

Key match stats Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ismael Kone (Canada)

