VAR officials Cook and England to return to Premier League duties

Darren England (pictured) and Daniel Cook were on VAR when the controversial incident occurred

The VAR officials involved in Luis Diaz's wrongly disallowed offside goal in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham are set o return to Premier League duties from this weekend.

Darren England and Daniel Cook were on VAR duty when the controversial incident occurred, resulting in a goal for Liverpool being incorrectly ruled out.

Audio tapes from the incident were made public by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), who subsequently withdrew both officials for their following scheduled matches.

England will be the fourth official as Brentford host Burnley on Saturday, while Cook has been named as an assistant referee for Sheffield United's home game with Manchester United, also on Saturday.

The refereeing body admitted "a significant human error" in VAR's decision not to allow Diaz's goal which would have given Liverpool the lead against Tottenham.

PGMOL head Howard Webb reached out to the club privately to apologise, while Liverpool themselves released a statement saying "sporting integrity was being undermined" and that the club would be "exploring their options".

Webb has also stated that steps have been taken to avoid any such repeat of the controversy

VAR officials England and Cook mistakenly believed Diaz's goal was initially allowed to stand and told on-field referee Simon Hooper their check was complete, before realising their mistake after it was too late to change the call.