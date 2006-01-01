The records Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo could break or extend at Euro 2024

Now that he is approaching 40 and no longer plays in Europe's top leagues on a weekly basis, we don't talk about Cristiano Ronaldo (39) as much as we used to but if there is one player we should not write off just like that, it is the Portuguese veteran. Ronaldo has, by his admission, had one of the best seasons of his career and could break or extend numerous records in Germany.

No player has more international matches to his name than Ronaldo (206), and he is also the list leader at the European Championships.

Ronaldo is already the only player to have ever played at five Euros, and so he can make it six this month. Although Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas has also been in the squad at five Euros, he did not appear in action at two of those tournaments.

Ronaldo has played at least six more Euro matches than anyone else. Pepe owns the shared second place with 19 international matches and could thus become Portugal's second player to pass the 20-match mark at the tournament.

Pepe, at 41, can also become the oldest ever European Championship player when in action and, along with his former Real Madrid teammates Ronaldo and Luka Modric, can both also break the record of oldest goal scorer at an European Championship ever.

In total, Ronaldo has won 12 games at the Euros and no one can match him in that respect either.

Players with the most matches at the Euros:

25: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

19: Joao Moutinho (Portugal), Pepe (Portugal)

18: Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

17: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy), Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)

The King of Goals

With a total of 14 goals, Ronaldo is also by far the top scorer at the Euros. The next player on the list has just nine.

Of the players we will see in Germany, Antoine Griezmann owns the shared third place with seven goals and Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata are in shared fourth place with six goals each.

In terms of goals in Euro qualification, Ronaldo incidentally also holds first place with 41 goals.

In 2021, for the third time in a row, Ronaldo was scored at least three goals at the Euros and no one else has done that yet. He is also the only player to have been named Man of the Match six times at the tournament.

One of Ronaldo's specialities is his header power, making him the only player to strike five times with his head at the tournament. With the above figures, it is also no wonder that Ronaldo is the player with the most Euro matches in which he scored at least once or twice (10 and four). He has also taken the most penalties in regular playing time (three).

Ronaldo also has the most international goals to his name (128) and is already 20 goals above number two on the list, Iranian Ali Daei. The Portuguese became the first player to score at 10, 11 and 12 international tournaments in a row and he can make that 13 this summer.

No player has scored against more different countries than Ronaldo (47). That can also be expanded quite easily this summer against Turkey and Georgia, Portugal is in the pool with two countries he does not yet have on his hit list yet.

Because he has been active at the highest level for so long, Ronaldo is also the player with the longest gap between two goals at the Euros: 17 years and 15 days to be exact.

Ronaldo also needs one more assist to match Czech Karel Poborsky's record. The Portuguese has so far delivered seven decisive passes at the Euros. He is also the only player to deliver an assist at four different European Championships.

An overview of the records Ronaldo can extend in Germany:

- Most Euros played (5)

- Most international games (206)

- Most international goals (128)

- Most Euro matches (25)

- Most Euro goals (14)

- Most Euro wins (12)

- Most final tournament in a row with a goal scored (12)

- Most different countries scored against (47)

- Most Euros with at least five goals (5)

- Most Euro with at least four goals (4)

- Most Euro with at least three goals (3)

- Most often named Man of the Match at the Euros (6)

- Most headed goals at the Euros (5)

- Most Euro matches with a goal (10)

- Most Euro matches with at least two goals (4)

- Player with longest gap between two Euro goals (17 years)

- Most penalties scored in regular playing time at the Euros (3)

- Most Euros with an assist (4)

Records Ronaldo can match or break in Germany:

- Most assists at the Euros (1 more needed)

- Oldest goalscorer at the Euros