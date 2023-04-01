Kylian Mbappe undecided on his future as contract winds down

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Kylian Mbappe undecided on his future as contract winds down
Kylian Mbappe undecided on his future as contract winds down
Kylian Mbappe has scored 22 goals so far this season
Kylian Mbappe has scored 22 goals so far this season
Reuters
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe (25) said he has not made up his mind about where he will play next season as his contract enters its final six months.

Mbappe said last year he would not renew his contract at PSG, which expires at the end of the 2023-24 season when he could leave Paris for free.

The France captain, who has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club.

"First of all, I'm very, very, very motivated for this year. It's very important," Mbappe told reporters after PSG's 2-0 win over Toulouse in the French Super Cup final on Wednesday.

"As I said, we've got titles to go after and we've already won one, so that's already done. After that, no, I haven't made up my mind yet.

"But in any case, with the agreement I made with the chairman (Nasser Al-Khelaifi) this summer, it doesn't matter what I decide.

"We managed to protect all parties and preserve the club's serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So we'll say it's secondary."

Media reports in September said Mbappe had agreed to forego loyalty bonuses worth up to 100 million euros ($109.17 million) if he left PSG on a free transfer.

In 2022, Mbappe waited until May to announce a contract extension at PSG, just weeks before the transfer window opened. The 25-year-old said he may not leave it so late this time around.

"I think it was the end of May in 2022 because I didn't know until May," he added. "If I know what I want to do, why drag it out? It just doesn't make sense."

Mentions
PSGReal Madrid
Related Articles
UEFA President Ceferin mocks 'fantastic' Super League hours after EU court ruling
Champions League Round of 16: Manchester City and Arsenal draw favourable opponents
Champions League last-16: Remaining clubs learn their fate in Nyon draw
Show more
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Saudi PIF up chase for De Bruyne, Reguilon returns to Spurs
Luke Humphries crowned PDC World Champion after beating teen sensation Luke Littler
Novak Djokovic says he will 'be okay' amid injury concerns ahead of Australian Open
'Super disappointed' Osaka comeback ended by Pliskova, Sabalenka and Rybakina win

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings