Champions League last-16: Remaining clubs learn their fate in Nyon draw

Champions League last-16: Remaining clubs learn their fate in Nyon draw
The Champions League last 16 draw is taking place in Nyon, Switzerland
Defending champions Manchester City and Premier League leaders Arsenal will find out who they will play in the last-16 of the Champions League.

How does the draw work?

Group winners are seeded and will be drawn against group runners-up, who are unseeded.

Seeded teams will play the second leg of the last 16 at home.

At this stage of the tournament, teams from the same country can't face each other, and clubs cannot be drawn against opponents they faced in the group stage.

As a reminder, these are the teams left in the competition:

Group winners: Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad

Group runners-up: FC Copenhagen, Inter Milan, Lazio, Leipzig, Napoli, PSG, FC Porto, PSV Eindhoven

When do the Champions League last-16 games take place?

The last 16 games are played over four weeks, as follows:

First legs: February 13th/14th and 20th/21st

Second legs: March 5th/6th and 12th/13th March

Where is the final?

The Champions League final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1st June. It will be the eighth time Wembley has hosted a European Cup final - more than any other stadium.

