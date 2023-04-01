Champions League Round of 16: When is the draw and which teams have qualified?

LaLiga has the most teams in the knockout stages of a single league

On Wednesday evening, the final teams for the knockout stages of the 2023/24 Champions League were confirmed.

The draw for the knockout stages will take place on Monday, December 18th at 13:00 CET.

The 16 qualified teams are divided into two groups - the first consisting of the group winners and the second of the runners-up.

Trophy holders Manchester City, Arsenal, four teams from Spain and two from Germany are the winners of the eight groups.

Group winners

Manchester City

Arsenal

Bayern Munich

Dortmund

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Group runners-up

Inter

Lazio

RB Leipzig

Napoli

PSG

Porto

PSV Eindhoven

Copenhagen

There are two important criteria in the draw:

- Teams from the same country will not be able to meet in the last 16

- Teams from the same group will not be able to meet in the last 16.

The Champions League Round of 16 will be played in double-headers in February and early March.

First legs: 13th-14th and 20th-21st of February 2024.

Return legs: 5th-6th and 12th-13th of March 2024.

The Champions League final is scheduled for Saturday, June 1st 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London.