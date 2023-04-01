Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through

Paris Saint-Germain’s action-packed 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund proved enough for them to join Group F leaders in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, with Les Parisiens progressing through the groups for the 12th consecutive season.

Even though Dortmund’s place in the knockout stages was already confirmed before this final group match, there was plenty at stake as they looked to win the group.

Both teams still fearlessly flew forward at every opportunity, although Marius Wolf and Kang-in Lee missed the target from clear chances at either end. Niklas Sule then made a miraculous recovery to deny Kylian Mbappe after PSG’s talisman rounded Gregor Kobel.

The disbelief continued despite Les Parisiens beginning to get on top, as Bradley Barcola curled an effort that struck the post and Randal Kolo Muani raced through before taking a shot that trickled wide.

Dortmund were still creating chances, although Marco Reus and Salih Ozcan both had venomous strikes denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Karim Adeyemi failed to get his rebound from the latter of those saves on target.

Each team had another golden chance apiece before the break, but the half somehow ended goalless as Kolo Muani was denied by Kobel and Mats Hummels headed wide with the final touch.

There were no signs of the action slowing down in the second period, and the opener finally arrived in the 51st minute. Niclas Fullkrug capitalised on PSG’s sloppy play at the back by teeing up Adeyemi, who slid his effort in off the inside of the post for his second goal of the season - both of which have come in the Champions League.

Warren Zaire-Emery revived Les Parisiens’ hopes just five minutes later, fizzing a strike past Kobel with the help of a slight deflection off Adeyemi.

With the match refusing to slow down at all, Mbappe thought he had sent PSG into the lead and top of the group, but was caught offside by the finest of margins.

Barcola had the best opportunity for a late winner but fired straight at Kobel from a tight angle, as Dortmund ended a run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions to secure top spot in UCL Group F.

PSG, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to six competitive matches and, far more importantly, their campaign in this competition with AC Milan beating Newcastle United.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

Newcastle narrowly miss out

Newcastle United and AC Milan both exited the Champions League at the group stage, despite the Rossoneri’s 2-1 victory at St James’ Park that ended a five-match winless run away from home in Europe’s premier cup competition.

The result means that Milan progress to the Europa League while Newcastle are out of Europe.

Other Champions League results

In Group H, Barcelona had secured top spot already and it was a straight shootout for second place between FC Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk.

In the last round, Barcelona were stunned by Antwerp 3-2 while Porto defeated Shakhtar 5-3, meaning the Portuguese club went through.

In Group E, nothing was at stake as Atletico Madrid had wrapped up first place and Lazio second while Celtic were unable to catch Feyenoord in third to claim the Europa League berth.

In the last round of matches, Atletico beat Lazio 2-0 while Celtic notched their only win of the stage, beating Feyenoord 2-1.