UCL Team of the Week: Bellingham shines yet again as Jesus finally returns to form

Matchday 5 of the 2023/24 Champions League is now over so it's time to select the eleven players who have enchanted us over the past two evenings. Our selection is based on our internal rating system, which takes into account numerous individual statistics - such as goals, shots on goal, successful passes and tackles won.

Here's our Team of the Week for Matchday 5 of the 2023/24 Champions League:

Goalkeeper

Alexander Schlager - RB Salzburg

RB Salzburg fought out a goalless draw against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian. The Austrians thus kept their chance of third place and a place in the Europa League alive. Schlager shone in the draw with a total of seven saves.

Defence

Joao Cancelo - Barcelona

Barca struggled in their home game against FC Porto and even went behind in the 30th minute. Just two minutes later, Joao Cancelo equalised after a wonderful dribble. His namesake Joao Felix finally scored the winning goal in the 57th minute to make it 2-1 after a one-two with Cancelo.

The Portuguese dream duo Cancelo and Felix AFP

Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund

At the age of 34, Mats Hummels no longer has the same pace as in his heyday but the veteran makes up for this with excellent anticipation and intelligent positioning. Hummels won 13 duels in the 3-1 victory over Milan, which secured Dortmund a place in the round of 16 - a new record in the current Champions League season!

Mykola Matviienko - Shakhtar Donetsk

Donetsk can still hope to progress after a 1-0 win against Antwerp. After a free-kick in the 11th minute, Mykola Matviienko headed the ball into the net to become the match-winner. The fourth header for Donetsk in the 2023/24 group stage!

Antonio Rudiger - Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger was also nominated in our Team of the Week on matchday 1. The 30-year-old shone in Real's 4-2 win over Napoli with an assist and a pass success rate of 89 per cent.

Midfield

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Manchester United are in danger of exiting the group stage but Bruno Fernandes is not to blame. The Portuguese maestro set up the Red Devils' first goal in the 3-3 draw against Galatasaray and also scored himself with a wonderful long-range strike in the 18th minute. He carries almost the entire burden at United - a serious shoulder injury is probably inevitable. Pun intended.

Hakim Ziyech - Galatasaray

Galatasaray pulled off a spectacular comeback against United. The Turks were behind several times, but in the end, it was 3-3 thanks to a few mistakes by United goalkeeper Andre Onana but also to Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan played his best game so far for Gala, scoring a brace and setting up Akturkoglu's equaliser with a perfect through pass.

Hakim Ziyech showed all his skills against Manchester United Profimedia

Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is and remains a phenomenon. The 20-year-old scored his 15th goal in his 16th competitive game for Real Madrid in the 4-2 win over Napoli. Just incredible.

Phil Foden - Manchester City

Manchester City struggled in their home game against RB Leipzig, trailing 2-0 at half-time. A memorable comeback followed in which Phil Foden played his part. The young Englishman showed all his skills with the important goal to make it 2-2. Perfect in possession, quick movement and a sensitive finish - wow!

Phil Foden (L) scored the important goal for City Profimedia

Joao Mario - Benfica

Benfica almost secured their first win of the current Champions League season at home against last year's finalists Inter. Joao Mario was highly motivated against his former club and scored a flawless hat-trick in the first half. However, Benfica squandered their 3-0 lead and the game ended in a 3-3 draw.

Attack

Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal

Arsenal showed no mercy in their 6-0 win over Lens. Gabriel Jesus ended his personal goal drought in the Gunners' thumping victory, scoring his first goal in over a month.