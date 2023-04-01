UCL Team of the Week: Brandt simply unstoppable as Pepe breaks Champions League record

Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 is over. Time to select the 11 players who have particularly enchanted us over the past two evenings. Our selection is based on our internal rating system, which takes into account numerous individual match statistics - such as goals, shots on goal, successful passes and tackles won.

The UCL Team of the Week for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24:

UCL Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeepers

Andriy Lunin - Real Madrid

Lunin was a last-minute addition to Real Madrid's starting XI after teammate Kepa was injured in the warm-up. The Ukrainian saved a penalty in the early stages and made a total of four saves in Real's commanding 3-0 win over Braga.

Andriy Lunin saved a penalty against Sporting Braga. AFP

Defence

Pepe - FC Porto

Pepe wrote a piece of football history on Tuesday. He scored the goal against Royal Antwerp in stoppage time - with his head, of course - to make the final score 2-0. And he did it at the age of 40 years and 59 days! Pepe thus replaced the legendary Roma captain Francesco Totti as the oldest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League.

Pepe is the oldest CL goalscorer of all time. Profimedia

Natan - SSC Napoli

Natan is hardly a household name to most European fans. In the summer, he moved from Red Bull Bragantino to Napoli for a transfer fee of €10 million. After some initial difficulties, the 22-year-old has since developed into an undisputed regular with the Italian champions. Three blocked shots and two intercepted passes in the 1-1 draw against Union Berlin proved this claim.

David Raum - RB Leipzig

David Raum was nominated for the Flashscore Champions League Team of the Week for the second time. The left-back impressed with his immense attacking drive. In Leipzig's 2-1 win over Red Star Belgrade, he set up six shots on goal - although he did not provide an assist.

Midfield

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

Arsenal celebrated an important and deserved 2-0 win against Sevilla. That would not have been possible without Bukayo Saka. The Englishman worked diligently in defence and also provided the decisive touches in the opposing third. Saka set up the opening and scored the second himself after a marvellous solo run.

Bukayo Saka was the man of the match against Sevilla. AFP

Mikel Merino - Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are through to the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years after beating Benfica 3-1. Merino played an incredible game. He scored the opener and managed to set up another goal perfectly. The midfielder also made a total of ten passes in the final third and was also in a class of his own defensively.

Rasmus Falk - FC Copenhagen

Rasmus Falk stabilised Copenhagen's midfield with an incredible pass rate of 92.4% and was involved in a number of dangerous attacks in the 4-3 win over Manchester United. He provided the assist for the crucial and late equaliser.

Julian Brandt - Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have a good chance of reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League despite their group of death. BVB delivered a solid performance in the home match against Newcastle United, with Julian Brandt scoring the second goal after a counter-attack.

Attack

Rodrygo - Real Madrid

Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti was without his most dangerous player against Sporting Braga. Jude Bellingham was on the bench. Stepping up were Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, who have often been criticised of late. The experiment worked and both players scored. Rodrygo set up Real's first goal in the 3-0 win over Braga with a clever pass into the back of the net. In the 61st minute, he scored the last goal with a marvellous chip.

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid

Atletico celebrated their biggest win in Champions League history (6-0) at home to Celtic. The Rojiblancos showed no mercy when they were outnumbered and dominated Celtic through and through. Antoine Griezmann played a big part in this. He scored a brace and was substituted in the 64th minute to great applause.

Griezmann (right) scored a brace against Celtic - as did his strike partner Morata (right). AFP

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli

Kvaratskhelia is not only one of the best dribblers in Europe, he also has a good eye for his teammates. In the 1-1 draw against Union, he set up Napoli's only goal through Matteo Politano. Four other goals came about thanks to intelligent passes from the Georgian.