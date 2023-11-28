Cancelo and Felix send Barca past Porto to advance in Champions League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Cancelo and Felix send Barca past Porto to advance in Champions League
Cancelo and Felix send Barca past Porto to advance in Champions League
Joao Cancelo struck first for the Catalans
Joao Cancelo struck first for the Catalans
AFP
Barcelona booked their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in three seasons by beating Porto 2-1 in a breathless encounter at the Estadio Olimpico.

Xavi’s men were looking to arrest a recent slump in form, but after Raphinha saw an early effort saved by Diogo Costa, things started to go wrong for the Blaugrana.

Porto began to look the more dangerous outfit, and moments after Mehdi Taremi’s effort was ruled out for offside, the visitors drew first blood. Stand-in Barca goalkeeper Inaki Pena did well to deny Galeno’s first effort, but first to the rebound was Pepê to rifle home and stun the Estadio Olimpico.

The Catalan giants now urgently needed a response, and marauding wing-back Joao Cancelo found one within two minutes, cutting in from the left and beautifully curling into the far corner. 

The game had exploded into life, and Joao Felix and Raphinha both squandered huge chances to put the hosts ahead before the break, while Pena made an impressive save to deny Alan Varela at the other end.

Barcelona immediately signalled their intent after the restart, with Felix smashing an effort against the bar in the first minute of the second period.

After twice going close, the Portuguese international finally found the target as the hour mark approached, brilliantly sliding home from Cancelo’s cutback to send the hosts in front.

Sergio Conceicao’s men had no answer for the resurgent hosts, who could’ve pulled further ahead had Raphinha, Cancelo, or Ferran Torres showed their clinical edge.

Porto had lost almost all of their attacking threat and consequently failed to secure their place in the last 16. Barcelona will be there though, as they secured a ninth win from their 10 home games this season, the last six of which all arriving by a single-goal margin.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona)

Barcelona - Porto player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBarcelonaFC Porto
Related Articles
Boss Xavi calls on Barcelona fans for vital Champions League tie with Porto
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle
Show more
Football
Napoli's Victor Osimhen still in doubt for Champions League, says boss Mazzarri
Man City come from behind to beat RB Leipzig and clinch top spot
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Dortmund dash past AC Milan to book Champions League knockout spot
Atletico cruise into last 16 with convincing win over Feyenoord
Celtic crash out of Europe with late defeat against Lazio
Shakhtar keep dream of progression alive with tight win over Antwerp
Al Hilal overcome Al-Dawsari's penalty woes to progress in Asian Champions League
Manuel Neuer signs new Bayern Munich contract at age 37
Most Read
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Ronaldo tells referee to overturn penalty he won in Asian Champions League match
Cheap seats? Most and least expensive places to watch Champions League
Manager Eddie Howe aims to boost Newcastle's momentum in PSG clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings