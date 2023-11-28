Cancelo and Felix send Barca past Porto to advance in Champions League

Barcelona booked their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in three seasons by beating Porto 2-1 in a breathless encounter at the Estadio Olimpico.

Xavi’s men were looking to arrest a recent slump in form, but after Raphinha saw an early effort saved by Diogo Costa, things started to go wrong for the Blaugrana.

Porto began to look the more dangerous outfit, and moments after Mehdi Taremi’s effort was ruled out for offside, the visitors drew first blood. Stand-in Barca goalkeeper Inaki Pena did well to deny Galeno’s first effort, but first to the rebound was Pepê to rifle home and stun the Estadio Olimpico.

The Catalan giants now urgently needed a response, and marauding wing-back Joao Cancelo found one within two minutes, cutting in from the left and beautifully curling into the far corner.

The game had exploded into life, and Joao Felix and Raphinha both squandered huge chances to put the hosts ahead before the break, while Pena made an impressive save to deny Alan Varela at the other end.

Barcelona immediately signalled their intent after the restart, with Felix smashing an effort against the bar in the first minute of the second period.

After twice going close, the Portuguese international finally found the target as the hour mark approached, brilliantly sliding home from Cancelo’s cutback to send the hosts in front.

Sergio Conceicao’s men had no answer for the resurgent hosts, who could’ve pulled further ahead had Raphinha, Cancelo, or Ferran Torres showed their clinical edge.

Porto had lost almost all of their attacking threat and consequently failed to secure their place in the last 16. Barcelona will be there though, as they secured a ninth win from their 10 home games this season, the last six of which all arriving by a single-goal margin.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona)

Barcelona - Porto player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the stats with Flashscore.