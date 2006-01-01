Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Lamine Yamal says he wants to become a 'legend' at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal says he wants to become a 'legend' at Barcelona

Teenage forward Lamine Yamal hopes he will never leave Barcelona
Teenage forward Lamine Yamal hopes he will never leave BarcelonaAlex Caparros / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images via AFP
Spain's teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal (17) said on Thursday in a televised interview that he hopes "never" to leave Barcelona because he wants to be "a legend" at the club.

Yamal made his Barcelona debut aged 15 in April 2023 and burst into the limelight last season, becoming a key player for the Catalan giants.

"I hope I never leave (Barcelona), I want to be a legend at Barca," he replied on the hit show 'El Hormiguero' on Spanish private television Antena 3.

The winger, who turned 17 in July, played a key role for his country as Spain triumphed at Euro 2024 for a record fourth time, becoming the youngest-ever footballer to play and score in the competition's history.

At Barca, he is the most exciting youth academy player, which has even earned him comparisons with another La Masia graduate Lionel Messi.

"To be compared to the best in history is incredible and that means you're doing something right but I try to be me and be remembered for myself," said Yamal.

"It will be very difficult to get to that (Messi's career achievement), so I hope I will be remembered for being Lamine Yamal," he said.

The teenager said he felt he was coping with the fame gained from his great Euro performances which included a stunning goal in the semi-final win over France.

"From a young age, at clubs like Barça they prepare you as psychologists. They have been preparing me since I was a child. I'm looking forward to the future," he said.

"Since the European Championship, everyone is happier, people are smiling more. It was a dream."

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaLamine Yamal
Related Articles
Spain midfielder Gavi returns to Barcelona training after ACL injury
Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez announces international retirement
Show more
Football
Valencia suspend Mir for two matches after sexual assault allegations
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopeful Martin Odegaard injury not as bad as feared
Inter and AC Milan reject plan to renovate San Siro
New Champions League format won't change Luis Enrique's ways at PSG
Pep Guardiola 'happy' Manchester City hearing finally set to start
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson signs new contract extension until 2033
Carlo Ancelotti insists Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are unaffected by criticism
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler youngest to win manager of the month
Why Martin Odegaard's absence will leave creative hole in Arsenal midfield
Eddie Howe pleased with Sandro Tonali return as Newcastle look to build momentum at Wolves
Most Read
PSG refuse league order to pay Kylian Mbappe disputed £46 million
Transition period at Manchester United not an excuse, says Erik ten Hag
EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings