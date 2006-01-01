Advertisement
Spain midfielder Gavi returns to Barcelona training after ACL injury

Gavi has been out for 10 months
Gavi has been out for 10 monthsFrederik Ringnes / NTB via REUTERS
Spain midfielder Gavi (20) returned to training with Barcelona on Thursday, nearly 10 months after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Gavi underwent surgery after suffering the injury in Spain's EURO 2024 qualifying win over Georgia last November, and missed the rest of the season, along with Spain's triumph at the Euros.

Barcelona posted a video on social media of the player back training with the squad, but Gavi is not expected to make a return to action just yet, and the club's next game is away to Girona on Sunday.

Under new manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona have made a perfect start to the season, with four wins from four games putting them top of the LaLiga standings, four points ahead of defending champions Real Madrid.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaPablo Martin Paez GaviraBarcelona
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness

