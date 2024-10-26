Las Palmas earn second-straight LaLiga victory as they topple Girona

Las Palmas climbed out of the LaLiga bottom three as they claimed a 1-0 victory against Girona at the Estadio de Gran Canaria, ending a 12-match winless streak on home soil in the Spanish top-flight for Los Amarillos (D6, L6).

Girona came into the game hoping to get their season back on track, having won just one of their previous six games in LaLiga, and the Blanquivermells thought they’d got off to a perfect start six minutes in, when Donny van de Beek found the back of the net.

However, the referee ruled the goal out for a foul in the build-up by Bojan Miovski.

After more pressing from the visitors, Arnau Martinez latched onto a cross in the penalty area before firing towards the centre of the goal, but Jasper Cillessen was on hand to make the save.

However, it was the hosts that took the lead just before the break, after Viti’s cross bounced off the head of Fabio Silva towards the back post, where Alex Munoz was waiting to rifle the into the goal with a beautiful left-footed strike that nestled in the bottom-left corner.

Las Palmas - Girona match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Diego Martínez’s side started the second half well too, and almost scored another with just over an hour played. The chance came after Alberto Moleiro beat two defenders before driving towards the edge of the box and firing a shot towards the top-right corner, only to be denied by a stunning save by Paulo Gazzaniga.

Moleiro looked more and more dangerous as the game went on, and nearly found the back of the net again with just over 15 minutes remaining, as the Spanish winger cut inside his man before drilling a shot towards the bottom-left corner, yet again being denied by a sensational Gazzaniga stop.

Las Palmas’ wait for back-to-back LaLiga wins for the first time since January always looked to be over as they entered the final 10 minutes, with the hosts dominating the game up to full-time, duly claiming their second win of the season.

The Gran Canaria outfit climbed out of the relegation zone and up to 17th, while Girona’s lacklustre start to the campaign continued, with Míchel’s side sitting 13th in the league standings.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alberto Moleiro (Las Palmas)

