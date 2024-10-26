Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  LaLiga
  Las Palmas earn second-straight LaLiga victory as they topple Girona

Rory Baird
Alex Munoz netted the winner for Las Palmas
Las Palmas climbed out of the LaLiga bottom three as they claimed a 1-0 victory against Girona at the Estadio de Gran Canaria, ending a 12-match winless streak on home soil in the Spanish top-flight for Los Amarillos (D6, L6).

Girona came into the game hoping to get their season back on track, having won just one of their previous six games in LaLiga, and the Blanquivermells thought they’d got off to a perfect start six minutes in, when Donny van de Beek found the back of the net.

However, the referee ruled the goal out for a foul in the build-up by Bojan Miovski.

After more pressing from the visitors, Arnau Martinez latched onto a cross in the penalty area before firing towards the centre of the goal, but Jasper Cillessen was on hand to make the save.

However, it was the hosts that took the lead just before the break, after Viti’s cross bounced off the head of Fabio Silva towards the back post, where Alex Munoz was waiting to rifle the into the goal with a beautiful left-footed strike that nestled in the bottom-left corner.

Las Palmas - Girona match stats
Diego Martínez’s side started the second half well too, and almost scored another with just over an hour played. The chance came after Alberto Moleiro beat two defenders before driving towards the edge of the box and firing a shot towards the top-right corner, only to be denied by a stunning save by Paulo Gazzaniga.

Moleiro looked more and more dangerous as the game went on, and nearly found the back of the net again with just over 15 minutes remaining, as the Spanish winger cut inside his man before drilling a shot towards the bottom-left corner, yet again being denied by a sensational Gazzaniga stop.

Las Palmas’ wait for back-to-back LaLiga wins for the first time since January always looked to be over as they entered the final 10 minutes, with the hosts dominating the game up to full-time, duly claiming their second win of the season. 

The Gran Canaria outfit climbed out of the relegation zone and up to 17th, while Girona’s lacklustre start to the campaign continued, with Míchel’s side sitting 13th in the league standings.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alberto Moleiro (Las Palmas)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaLas PalmasGironaAlberto MoleiroPaulo GazzanigaJasper CillessenFabio SilvaDonny van de BeekArnau MartinezBojan MiovskiJuan Diego Molina MartinezAlex Munoz
Football Tracker: Barcelona thrash Real in second half El Clasico demolition
Updated
Lille leave it late to earn tense Derby du Nord victory over Lens
Lewandowski and Yamal lead Barcelona as Catalans batter arch rivals Real Madrid
Awesome Atalanta hit Verona for six after scintillating first-half display
Schedule taking toll on Girona after Las Palmas loss admits manager Michel
Leverkusen boss Alonso admits side paid price for soft defending in Bremen draw
Brentford manager Thomas Frank left irritated despite late 4-3 win over Ipswich
Iraola pleased with Bournemouth's resilience after last-second comeback at Villa
Obi-Martin hits stunning 14-minute hat-trick on Man Utd academy debut
Brest continue good form with battling victory over Reims
Hansi Flick praises Barcelona unity ahead of crunch Real Madrid clash

