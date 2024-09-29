Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Depleted Girona hoping for strong support in Real Sociedad battle

Depleted Girona hoping for strong support in Real Sociedad battle

Michel and Girona have had a difficult start to the season
Michel and Girona have had a difficult start to the seasonAlbert Gea / Reuters
Girona manager Michel (48) said on Friday he is counting on the club's fans to give the team a much-needed boost as they prepare to host Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Saturday without the help of key players sidelined by injuries.

After a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao which ended a six-game winless streak in all competitions, last year's surprise package Girona will be missing up to eight players, including Pau Lopez, Yaser Asprilla, Bryan Gil and Daley Blind.

"We have seven games in 21 days and we are short of players. We will have to call up five players from our youth academy for tomorrow's match," Michel told a press conference on Friday.

"(Real Sociedad) have a great squad and should fight to be at the top, but I also think the same about us. It's important that the fans are with us, I didn't like the way they booed us the other day (against Athletic).

"My players fight for every ball and they deserve to wear the Girona shirt. I hope the field will be full, we need it very much in such a historic season."

Backed by the wealth of their Abu Dhabi owners and only four years after being promoted to Spain's first division, Girona went toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the title race last season, beating Barcelona twice before finishing third and qualifying for European football for the first time.

However, they have struggled this season with only three wins in all competitions, including losses to Feyenoord and Paris St Germain in their first two Champions League matches.

"We have players with personality and character. They also have a special motivation to be here. I'm worried about injuries because of the calendar... There's the Copa del Rey, two Champions League games, LaLiga... I'm worried, of course, but it is what it is," Michel said.

"The players do everything in their power to make our fans proud of them. That's why I think that together we are stronger and at home we need the fans to be our 12th player."

Follow the clash here

Mentions
FootballLaLigaYaser AsprillaDaley BlindBryan GilPau LopezGironaReal SociedadMiguel Angel Sanchez Munoz
Related Articles
'Unbelievable' Raphinha leading Barcelona into tricky triple-header
Simeone satisfied with Atletico's 'collective effort' in draw with Real Sociedad
Sucic scores stunning late goal for Real Sociedad to rescue point against Atletico Madrid
Show more
Football
Ange Postecoglou urges inconsistent Spurs to be 'relentless' and change perceptions
League leaders Napoli still a work in progress, says Antonio Conte
Chelsea boss Maresca 'very happy' with start in 'toughest league in the world'
Weah and Fagioli available for Juventus' home match against Lazio
Media creating 'fairy tales and lies' about state of Manchester United, says Ten Hag
Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney handed one-match suspension
Luis Enrique happy with PSG's start to season despite difficulties
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes England manager's nationality does not matter
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal
Danielle Collins backtracks on retirement, to play on in 2025
25 finalists but Yamal the clear favourite for the Golden Boy award
Nadal defeated by 'animal' Alcaraz in 'sad' match as career nears end

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings