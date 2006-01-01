Lebanon's Hassan and Montenegro's Kovinic awarded 'Universality Places' into Paris 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Lebanon's Hassan and Montenegro's Kovinic awarded 'Universality Places' into Paris 2024

Lebanon's Hassan and Montenegro's Kovinic awarded 'Universality Places' into Paris 2024

Danka Kovinic has not played on tour since last year's US Open
Danka Kovinic has not played on tour since last year's US OpenJayne Kamin-Oncea - USA TODAY Sports
Benjamin Hassan (29) and Danka Kovinic (29) have been named as the first two tennis players confirmed to take part in the Paris Olympics after they were awarded 'Universality Places' into the men's and women's singles competitions, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday.

Hassan will become the first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in the Olympics, while Montenegro's Kovinic will appear in her second Olympics after making her debut in Rio 2016.

"Universality Places are awarded to nations who are under-represented in the Olympic Games," the ITF said in a statement.

Kovinic said it was a great pleasure to represent her country at the Olympics.

"This means even more for me, knowing I had to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 at the last minute due to an injury," she said in a statement.

"I had a dream of reaching stellar positions and representing my country in international tournaments," said Hassan. "Taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Tennis Event is an important milestone in realising my dreams."

Mentions
TennisKovinic DankaHassan BenjaminOlympic Games
Related Articles
Family matters as Swiatek pursues 'important' Olympic dream
Carlos Alcaraz hopes for dream doubles matchup with Rafael Nadal at Olympics
Tennis Tracker: Pegula up against Sasnovich, Musetti and Osaka also in action
Show more
Tennis
Emma Raducanu happy with fitness and looking forward to grass court season
Andy Murray expected to team up with brother Jamie at Wimbledon
Jannik Sinner leapfrogs Novak Djokovic to take top spot in ATP world rankings
Tennis Tracker: Draper beats Ofner in Stuttgart, Boulter wins Nottingham thriller
Alcaraz says Roland Garros triumph proudest moment, plans Eiffel Tower tattoo
'I did everything I could,' says French Open runner-up Alexander Zverev
Alcaraz wins maiden French Open title after edging five-set epic against Zverev
Double disappointment for Paolini as Gauff and Siniakova clinch French Open title
Most Read
Predicting Nigeria's starting XI against Benin: Boniface and Chukwueze to start?
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern open to Kimmich exit, Szczesny nearing Al Nassr move
Valencia fans sentenced to eight months in prison for racist abuse against Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid say they will play in Club World Cup as Carlo Ancelotti takes back comments

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings