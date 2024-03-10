Magnificent Manassero claims first win in 11 years at DP Tour's Workwear Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Magnificent Manassero claims first win in 11 years at DP Tour's Workwear Open
Magnificent Manassero claims first win in 11 years at DP Tour's Workwear Open
Manassero in action
Manassero in action
Reuters
Italian Matteo Manassero carded a final round 66 to claim a first victory on the DP World Tour in 11 years with a three shot win at the DP World Tour’s Jonsson Workwear Open at the Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Manassero is back on the tour for the first time in five years having lost his card in 2018 and his victory was set up by a career-best 61 in his second round on Friday as he ended the tournament on 26 under-par, three shots ahead of a trio of players in second place.

South Africans Shaun Norris (68) and Thriston Lawrence (63) were tied with England’s Jordan Smith (68) as the tournament finished in dimming light after a delay for thunderstorms earlier in the day.

Manassero still holds the record as the youngest ever winner on the DP World Tour aged 17 years and 188 days in 2010 but had only seven top 10 finishes since claiming the BMW PGA Championship in 2013 and briefly stepped away from the game five years ago.

"I won’t be able to reflect for a while, but it is the best day of my life on the golf course,” Manassero said.

"It has been a crazy journey but in the last few years I knew I was getting back on track.

"Golf is such a difficult game, I am just so happy to be here now. I played well today, but the guys behind were playing some incredible golf, and every time I looked at the leaderboard it was a new name with more birdies."

Mentions
GolfManassero MatteoLawrence ThristonNorris ShaunSmith Jordan
Related Articles
Manassero holds slender one shot lead in Johannesburg Jonsson Workwear Open
Rory McIlroy shakes off quadruple-bogey to stay ahead at Dubai Invitational
Daniel Brown takes three shot lead into third round at SDC Championship
Show more
Golf
Superb Bailey Tardy sweeps to maiden victory at Blue Bay LPGA
Mexico's Abraham Ancer clings on to win LIV Hong Kong in dramatic play-off
American Ben Kohles fires 63 to take two-stroke lead at Puerto Rico Open
Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry share lead at PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational
Flawless Abraham Ancer takes five-shot lead into LIV Hong Kong final round
Patient Scottie Scheffler grabs share of lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Joe Highsmith leads PGA Puerto Rico Open as darkness halts second round
Tiger Woods not listed in field for next week's Players Championship
Most Read
Football Tracker: Fiorentina lead Roma, in-form Marseille also ahead against Nantes
Harry Kane looks forward to breaking more records in Germany with Bayern
Arsenal manager Arteta praises Ramsdale's courage after error against Brentford
Dortmund laud 'great' Jadon Sancho after goalscoring return against Bremen

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings