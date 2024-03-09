Manassero holds slender one shot lead in Johannesburg Jonsson Workwear Open

Manassero holds slender one shot lead in Johannesburg Jonsson Workwear Open
Reuters
Overnight leader Matteo Manassero of Italy held onto a one-shot lead after a steady 67 on Saturday at the Jonsson Workwear Open at the Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg, despite not being able to match his scintillating second-round 61.

Manassero, (30)won the last of his four titles on tour in 2013 and could end his 11-year wait on Sunday as he sits on 20 under-par for the tournament, dropping only two shots in his first 54 holes.

He is one ahead of South African Shaun Norris, who bogeyed the last on Saturday and carded a 65, and Jordan Smith from England. The latter finished with three birdies to also finish seven under-par for the day.

A further shot back are home golfer Oliver Bekker (68) and Spain's Angel Hidalgo (67), both on 18 under-par.

