Manchester United agree £47.2m fee for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana

Andre Onana played for Inter Milan in their Champions League final defeat to Manchester City

Manchester United have agreed a deal worth up to 55 million euros (£47.2m) for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana (27).

United will reportedly pay 51m euros (£43.8m) up front for the Cameroon international with an additional 4m euros (£3.4m) in add-ons.

Manager Erik ten Hag was keen on securing a deal for the player after previously working with him at Ajax.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue and the Old Trafford club are hopeful Onana can join up with the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of the USA in the coming days.

Ten Hag's decision to pursue the player was a key reason why David de Gea turned down a new contract offer at the club.

De Gea left United this summer after spending 12 years at the club. The former Spain international made 545 appearances for the Red Devils and kept a record 190 clean sheets.

Onana spent almost eight years at Ajax before moving to Inter Milan in 2022 on a free transfer.