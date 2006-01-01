Advertisement
  3. Martin Demichelis steps down as coach of River Plate after poor run of form

Martin Demichelis steps down as coach of River Plate after poor run of form

River won three titles during Demichelis' 18 months in the role
Martin Demichelis (43) will step down as coach of River Plate after a year and a half in the position due to a series of poor results, the popular Argentine football club said on Saturday.

"As a result of a decision taken in agreement with the club's top authorities, Martin Demichelis has left his position as coach of the professional squad," Club Atletico River Plate said on social media platform X.

The club is one of Argentina's two most-popular football clubs and Boca Juniors' arch rivals.

The club said Demichelis will coach River for the last time on Sunday in the home game against Sarmiento de Junin in the country's top league, the Primera Division.

Demichelis took over from Marcelo Gallardo in 2022, after Gallardo stepped down after nearly nine years in the role, during which he won the most titles in the club's history.

River won three titles during Demichelis' 18 months in the role, in which the team played 86 games. In the current championship, River has won just one of five matches.

The team leads the standings with 27 points.

Local media have reported that the record has failed to impress the club's fans, known as "los millonarios" (the millionaires).

"River Plate thanks Demichelis for his enormous professionalism, commitment and respect for our shirt, and the three titles won," River added.

FootballRiver PlateDemichelis Martin
