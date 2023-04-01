McIlroy has 'frank discussion' with Spieth over Saudi comments

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. McIlroy has 'frank discussion' with Spieth over Saudi comments
McIlroy has 'frank discussion' with Spieth over Saudi comments
Rory McIlroy says he had a frank discussion with Jordan Spieth over the American golfer's comments on merger talks with LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy says he had a frank discussion with Jordan Spieth over the American golfer's comments on merger talks with LIV Golf
AFP
Rory McIlroy may have stood down from the PGA Tour Policy Board to focus on his game, but that hasn't stopped the Northern Irishman from stepping right back into the debate over the possible merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

Jordan Spieth, who took McIlroy's spot on the board in November, raised eyebrows this week with his comments that the merger may no longer be necessary for the PGA Tour.

Speith's remarks came after the PGA Tour announced a new partnership and investment deal with the Strategic Sports Group (SSG).

SSG includes a number of high-powered sports owners including the Fenway Sports Group, owners of English Premier League club Liverpool, MLB's Boston Red Sox and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.

The deal would see players collectively access more than $1.5 billion in grants that vest over time with SSG investing an initial $1.5 billion (£1.18 billion) and up to another $1.5 billion later.

Spieth reacted to that deal on Wednesday saying while he would be fine with a merger on the right terms for the players, it was no longer necessary.

"I don't think that it's needed. I think the positive would be a unification, but I just think it's something that is almost not even worth talking about right this second given how (long a time) everything would be to try to get it figured out," he said, referring to the ongoing negotiations and US lawmakers' investigations into Saudi investments in US sports businesses.

Jordan Spieth of the United States
AFP

LIV is owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, PIF, which has bankrolled the recruitment of a number of the sport's top stars, most recently reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm.

How would PIF react?

Sports Illustrated reported on Saturday that McIlroy, who has dropped his former hostility to LIV with a more conciliatory tone, confirmed he spent an hour talking to Spieth about his comments.

"My thing was if I'm the original (potential) investor that thought that they were going to get this deal done back in July, and I'm hearing a board member say that we don't really need them now, how are they going to think about that? What are they going to feel about that?" McIlroy told SI, recalling his call with Spieth.

"They are still sitting out there with hundreds of billions of dollars, if not trillions, that they're going to pour it into sport. And I know what Jordan was saying, I absolutely know what he was saying and what he was trying to say. But if I were PIF and I was hearing that coming from here, the day after doing this SSG deal, it wouldn't have made me too happy."

McIlroy said that if golf is to re-unite, PIF needs to be part of the new PGA Tour structure.

"Having PIF as your partner as opposed to not having them as your partner, I don't think is an option for the game of golf,” McIlroy said.

"I think they're committed to investing in golf and in the wider world of sport and, if you can, get them to invest their money the right way to unify the game of golf."

The conversation between Spieth and McIlroy came after the latter withdrew from a players' message group.

"I just want to remove myself from the fray a little bit," McIlroy said. "I talked to him about his comments. And we had a pretty frank discussion."

Mentions
GolfMcIlroy RorySpieth JordanRahm Jon
Related Articles
Rory McIlroy believes PGA wins are cheapened without LIV's best Jon Rahm
Signing Jon Rahm 'a bridge' between PGA-LIV insists Mickelson
Scottie Scheffler voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for second consecutive year
Show more
Golf
Niemann still up by four as Rahm makes charge into joint second at Mayakoba
Clark sets new course record at Pebble Beach with superb 60 in third round
Dylan Frittelli takes two-shot lead into final round of Bahrain Championship
Scheffler, Aberg and Detry share lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Jesper Svensson storms back to share lead after second round in Bahrain
LIV makes format 'enhancements' ahead of new 2024 season with expanded fields
Tom Vaillant takes one-shot lead after first round of Bahrain Championship
LIV Golf begins 2024 season with future at stake in merger talks
PGA Tour signs $3 billion deal with American consortium of sports team owners
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester United and Napoli get super Sunday going
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
Ivory Coast complete stunning extra-time comeback to beat Mali and book semi-final spot
Iran eliminate Japan from Asian Cup after Jahanbakhsh nets late penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings