MotoGP season finale scheduled for Valencia cancelled due to floods

The MotoGP season's final round in Valencia has been cancelled after the tragic floods that have devastated the region. A venue and dates for the final race of the season will be announced at a later time.

The MotoGP World Championship finale will not be held in Valencia. The last round of the season scheduled for 15th to 17th of November has been cancelled following the tragedy caused by the flooding that hit the entire region.

The decision came in agreement with the authorities of the Valencian community and after the safety commission meeting. It is planned to move the race to another venue, which will be announced at a later date.

"After carefully weighing up the potential positive impact of MotoGP racing in Valencia on delayed dates versus ensuring no single resource is diverted from the recovery efforts... the championship and local authorities have been obliged to cancel the 2024 Valencia GP," MotoGP said in a statement.

"In lieu of racing in Valencia, MotoGP will instead race for Valencia.

"The championship will put our collective efforts behind backing the relief funds already in place to ensure our positive impact can connect with the area in the way it best serves the people and communities we have been part of for so long."

The race, wherever it is held, will likely decide the outcome of the championship with the tussle between Pramac Racing's Spaniard Jorge Martin and Ducati's Italian two-times champion Francesco Bagnaia set to go down to the wire.