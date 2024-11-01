Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Moto racing
  3. Mandalika MotoGP
  4. MotoGP season finale scheduled for Valencia cancelled due to floods

MotoGP season finale scheduled for Valencia cancelled due to floods

Flashscore
Flood damage in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain
Flood damage in Paiporta, near Valencia, SpainReuters / Nacho Doce
The MotoGP season's final round in Valencia has been cancelled after the tragic floods that have devastated the region. A venue and dates for the final race of the season will be announced at a later time.

The MotoGP World Championship finale will not be held in Valencia. The last round of the season scheduled for 15th to 17th of November has been cancelled following the tragedy caused by the flooding that hit the entire region.

The decision came in agreement with the authorities of the Valencian community and after the safety commission meeting. It is planned to move the race to another venue, which will be announced at a later date.

"After carefully weighing up the potential positive impact of MotoGP racing in Valencia on delayed dates versus ensuring no single resource is diverted from the recovery efforts... the championship and local authorities have been obliged to cancel the 2024 Valencia GP," MotoGP said in a statement.

"In lieu of racing in Valencia, MotoGP will instead race for Valencia.

"The championship will put our collective efforts behind backing the relief funds already in place to ensure our positive impact can connect with the area in the way it best serves the people and communities we have been part of for so long."

The race, wherever it is held, will likely decide the outcome of the championship with the tussle between Pramac Racing's Spaniard Jorge Martin and Ducati's Italian two-times champion Francesco Bagnaia set to go down to the wire.

Mentions
Moto racingMandalika MotoGPValencia MotoGPMotorsport
Related Articles
Bagnaia fastest in practice in Malaysia ahead of title rival Martin
Updated
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods
Martin and Bagnaia heading to Sepang with MotoGP world title within reach
Show more
Moto racing
Bagnaia dominates to win wet Thai Grand Prix ahead of title rival Martin
Enea Bastianini sees off championship leader to claim sprint victory at Thai Grand Prix
Bagnaia claims pole for Thailand Grand Prix with title rival Martin third
Francesco Bagnaia on 'mission' to overhaul Jorge Martin in MotoGP title fight
Marc Marquez wins titanic duel with leader Jorge Martin at Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin extends championship lead with Australian MotoGP sprint win
Most Read
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods
Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis accused of match-fixing by defendant in UK libel lawsuit
EXCLUSIVE: Coach who discovered Rodri says he always had talent and intelligence

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings