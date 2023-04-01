Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari are making their lives way too difficult

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari are making their lives way too difficult
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari are making their lives way too difficult
Charles Leclerc is set to start in 11th
Charles Leclerc is set to start in 11th
Reuters
Charles Leclerc (25) accused Ferrari of not listening to him after he qualified only 11th for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, and said the Formula One team were still making life far too difficult for themselves.

The Monegasque's anger could be heard over the radio during the qualifying session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and he told Sky Sports that Ferrari had missed an opportunity.

The team waited too long to put on slick tyres to make the most of a brief window of dry conditions before the rain got heavier.

"When the track is so dry and we are staying on inter tyres, we are not making our life any easier," said Leclerc.

"We will again discuss with the team, but we need to do a step forward now because it's not the first time that it happens. We are quite often in the wrong side of making those decisions in those tricky situations.

"I had a clear opinion and a clear intuition and we went for something opposite.

"Obviously it's frustrating to accept it first, then you are putting yourself in a very difficult situation from that moment onwards basically it slips away from us ... we are just making our life way too difficult"

Leclerc said he had made his position clear to the team and would manage the situation internally.

"Obviously there will be a talk, there will be an analysis and hopefully we will come back stronger from it because it has been quite a few times now," he said.

"It's a very difficult Saturday and we always are coming into the Sunday with a very difficult thing to do," he continued. "Starting P11 it's not going to be easy to come back. So I'm very frustrated."

Teammate Carlos Sainz, who crashed in final practice, qualified eighth but was handed a three place grid penalty for impeding Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingCanadian Grand Prix Formula 1Leclerc Charles
Related Articles
Verstappen on pole for Canadian Grand Prix after wet qualifying with Alonso on front row
Buzz and smiles growing after Mercedes tops Canada practice
Alpine reviewed procedures with Pierre Gasly after double penalty blow
Show more
Motorsport
Chris Horner tells Sergio Perez to stop thinking about the title and focus on driving
Jorge Martin claims second sprint win at German Grand Prix
Francesco Bagnaia takes pole at German Grand Prix qualifying as Marquez crashes three times
Canadian Grand Prix practice lasts just five minutes due to technical issues
Marc Marquez falls from top ten after crash in second German MotoGP practice
Paddy Lowe goes from F1 to '600 million years in three minutes'
Lewis Hamilton expects wins mark to fall to Max Verstappen ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso diplomatic about Canada chances while owner talks tough
Less pressure? Red Bull's Sergio Perez disagrees with team boss Christian Horner
Motor racing's all-female W Series goes into administration after halting 2022 season
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United pushing for Mount, Spurs sign Kulusevski
Ukraine confirms it will play on in Euro 2024 qualifiers
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink