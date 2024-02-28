Bahrain circuit finds concrete solution to drain cover problem

Bahrain circuit finds concrete solution to drain cover problem
Reuters
Bahrain's Sakhir circuit has filled troublesome drains with concrete and carried out additional welding work after loose covers halted last week's Formula One testing for Saturday's season-opener.

The governing FIA said in a note on Wednesday that remedial works had been carried out around turns seven and 11, with welding at certain areas around the track.

Triple world champion Max Verstappen (26) said last week more checks were needed after testing was halted two days in a row amid fears the latest high-downforce cars were making such incidents more likely with their aerodynamic suction.

"Maybe these kind of things can be checked a bit more," said the Red Bull driver. "We know that this is a potential problem with these cars and when you go to certain tracks you know where the drain covers are."

The separate incidents revived memories of a more serious one that caused considerable and costly damage to Carlos Sainz's (29) Ferrari during practice for last November's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingVerstappen MaxFormula 1Sainz Carlos Jr.
Motorsport
Under-fire Horner very important to Red Bull's success, says reigning champion Verstappen
F1 season could handle more than 24 races, says ex-boss Otmar Szafnauer
Formula 1's record 24-race calendar for 2024: From Bahrain to Abu Dhabi
F1 team guides: Alpine, Williams, RB, Sauber, Haas
F1 team guides: Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin
Christian Horner fate set to be decided before Bahrain Grand Prix
What's in a name? No shortcuts for Visa Cash App RB's Daniel Ricciardo
