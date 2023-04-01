Bahrain investment fund Mumtalakat extends McLaren group stake

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Bahrain investment fund Mumtalakat extends McLaren group stake
Bahrain investment fund Mumtalakat extends McLaren group stake
McLaren's F1 team are funded by the investment fund
McLaren's F1 team are funded by the investment fund
Reuters
Bahrain's state investment fund Mumtalakat said on Thursday it has bought the senior preference shareholder stakes in McLaren Group, as part of a proposed broader restructuring.

The move will expand Mumtalakat's majority stake in McLaren, which includes the British supercar maker and McLaren Racing.

Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund bought shares and warrants worth 400 million pounds in McLaren from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Ares Management, Sky News reported.

The proposed restructuring, which is subject to ongoing shareholder discussions, aims to achieve the group's long-term objectives, Mumtalakat said in a statement.

Mumtalakat views the restructuring "as the optimal governance structure to deliver McLaren's Future of Performance strategy," it said.

The transaction will not lead to any new money being injected into McLaren, the Sky News report said.

In July 2021, global investment firm Ares Management and Saudi Arabia's PIF provided much of a 550 million-pound equity investment in McLaren.

Mumtalakat did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Ares Management declined to comment, while McLaren and the PIF did not immediately respond.

Mumtalakat's chief executive Khalid Al Rumaihi told Reuters in June last year that he expected McLaren to go public in two to three years.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1McLaren
Related Articles
'Hats off to Red Bull' for floor design, says McLaren boss Andrea Stella
McLaren call for cost cap changes to promote sustainability
Sergio Perez's seat with Red Bull safe for now, says Jenson Button
Show more
Motorsport
Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF reportedly sells McLaren stake to Bahrain
Daniel Ricciardo says racing for Red Bull again would be 'fairytale'
Red Bull think they can win every race of season but feel that competitors are catching up
Albon gets Driver of the Day and catches the eye of Red Bull with defensive masterclass
Max Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One at Canadian Grand Prix
Jorge Martin piles pressure on Francesco Bagnaia with German Grand Prix win
Marquez drops out of German GP after breaking thumb in warm-up
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari are making their lives way too difficult
Verstappen on pole for Canadian Grand Prix after wet qualifying with Alonso on front row
Chris Horner tells Sergio Perez to stop thinking about the title and focus on driving
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle close in on Tonali signing, Gundogan set for Barcelona
Ones to watch: 10 lesser-known players to look out for at the U21 Euros
Can Christopher Nkunku fix Pochettino's first Chelsea challenge?
Filling the void: Bayern Munich's desperate search for a new number nine