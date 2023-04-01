Fernando Alonso targets top five in front of his Spanish home fans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Fernando Alonso targets top five in front of his Spanish home fans
Fernando Alonso targets top five in front of his Spanish home fans
Fernando Alonso walks off after qualifying
Fernando Alonso walks off after qualifying
Reuters
Fernando Alonso (41) suffered his worst qualifying for Aston Martin at his home Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday but still hoped to give his army of fans plenty to cheer about in Sunday's race.

The double world champion, who joined Aston Martin this season, was only ninth fastest in qualifying and was beaten for the first time by Canadian teammate Lance Stroll (24), who starts fifth, up from sixth, after Pierre Gasly (27) was given a six-place grid penalty for impeding both Max Verstappen (25) and Carlos Sainz (28) during the session.

Alonso, whose 32nd and last career win was at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya with Ferrari in 2013, had started the two previous races in Miami and Monaco on the front row - finishing the latter second.

He damaged his car's floor by going off into the gravel on Saturday, and reckoned that had maybe cost him a couple of tenths.

He also went on the damp part of the track at turn 10 on his final flying lap.

"It was not my best Saturday, hopefully a good Sunday tomorrow," he said.

"Maybe the podium is a little bit too far away at the moment, starting P9, but top five I think is something we should target.

"We have the pace, we have a good (tyre) degradation and let's see with the new layout if it's easier or worse to overtake and what we can do with the strategy."

Alonso's form, with five podium appearances in six races, has created a buzz reminiscent of his glory days at the Barcelona circuit.

"It’s the whole circuit and the whole of Barcelona. Wherever you go, you see the green (Aston Martin) shirts," said team boss Mike Krack on Friday.

"In front of our garage yesterday it was just amazing what happened there. And this is obviously translating into the whole team and it’s just fantastic to see something like that."

Mentions
Alonso FernandoStroll LanceGasly PierreVerstappen MaxSainz Carlos Jr.MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen completes practice sweep in Spain ahead of qualifying
Max Verstappen fastest in Spain as Fernando Alonso revs up home fans
Fernando Alonso eyes first win in a decade at blockbuster Spanish Grand Prix
Show more
Motorsport
Thierry Neuville leads in Sardinia after Sebastien Ogier crashes out
Mercedes drivers blame qualifying contact on miscommunication
Charles Leclerc blames 'weird' handling for qualifying nightmare in Spain
Max Verstappen on pole for Spanish Grand Prix after blistering qualifying lap
Updated
Haas boss Guenther Steiner summoned to Formula One stewards after critical comments
Esapekka Lappi leads Sebastien Ogier by a tenth of a second in Sardinia
Max Verstappen fastest in first Spanish GP practice
'Hats off to Red Bull' for floor design, says McLaren boss Andrea Stella
Haas boss Steiner says Hulkenberg penalty shows Formula One needs pro stewards
Lance Stroll has just been unlucky, says Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso
Most Read
Gundogan brace leads Manchester City to FA Cup triumph over Manchester United
Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness
Pep Guardiola insists United are much improved since beating City ahead of cup final
Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club