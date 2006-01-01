Lando Norris wants to win Dutch Grand Prix but 'not desperate'

Lando Norris' only F1 win was from fifth on the grid

Lando Norris (24) has yet to win from pole position but the McLaren driver denied feeling any sense of desperation after securing the top slot for a fourth time at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Brit's only F1 win was in Miami in May from fifth on the grid.

In Spain and Hungary this season, Norris started on pole and finished second behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and team mate Oscar Piastri - the two drivers who will be immediately behind him on Sunday's grid at Zandvoort.

His first pole position, in Russia in 2021, translated into seventh at the chequered flag after staying for too long on slick tyres in the rain.

"I want to win, but I am not desperate. I know you want that little headline right there, but I am not going to give it to you," Norris told reporters after becoming the first driver to beat Verstappen to pole at the Red Bull driver's home race.

"I want to win. I'm working hard to win. We all do as a team. All of us here want to win but not desperate because desperation doesn’t lead to anything," he added.

"I am trying very hard...I worked hard over the winter and the summer and little bits are paying off but tomorrow is the biggest place of all to show that. So working hard for a win but not desperate."

Norris is notoriously hard on himself, quick to take the blame for mistakes and judging his performance against perfection.

He has made errors this season, but McLaren have also accepted their share of the blame for situations where they have let him down.

"I know my starts have not been my forte. They have not been bad, honestly. I'm still up there with being one of the best average starters, I've just missed out on a couple of races and made it look worse than it has been," he said.

"They have been different things each time, but I feel confident I have put in the work to try and make my starts better and tomorrow is a new day."

Verstappen, a good friend as well as firm rival, expected a tough battle.

"Lando is very, very fast and that is what you need to be and that is why he's also in Formula 1 and performing at the level that he is at," said the triple world champion, who is 78 points clear at the top.

"It will only get better with experience as well. I have been fighting for world championships probably a bit longer but when the team is working well, the car is working well and you are driving well, then it just comes to you."