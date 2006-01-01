Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Lando Norris wants to win Dutch Grand Prix but 'not desperate'

Lando Norris wants to win Dutch Grand Prix but 'not desperate'

Lando Norris' only F1 win was from fifth on the grid
Lando Norris' only F1 win was from fifth on the gridREUTERS / Piroschka Van De Wouw
Lando Norris (24) has yet to win from pole position but the McLaren driver denied feeling any sense of desperation after securing the top slot for a fourth time at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Brit's only F1 win was in Miami in May from fifth on the grid.

In Spain and Hungary this season, Norris started on pole and finished second behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and team mate Oscar Piastri - the two drivers who will be immediately behind him on Sunday's grid at Zandvoort.

His first pole position, in Russia in 2021, translated into seventh at the chequered flag after staying for too long on slick tyres in the rain.

"I want to win, but I am not desperate. I know you want that little headline right there, but I am not going to give it to you," Norris told reporters after becoming the first driver to beat Verstappen to pole at the Red Bull driver's home race.

"I want to win. I'm working hard to win. We all do as a team. All of us here want to win but not desperate because desperation doesn’t lead to anything," he added.

"I am trying very hard...I worked hard over the winter and the summer and little bits are paying off but tomorrow is the biggest place of all to show that. So working hard for a win but not desperate."

Norris is notoriously hard on himself, quick to take the blame for mistakes and judging his performance against perfection.

He has made errors this season, but McLaren have also accepted their share of the blame for situations where they have let him down.

"I know my starts have not been my forte. They have not been bad, honestly. I'm still up there with being one of the best average starters, I've just missed out on a couple of races and made it look worse than it has been," he said.

"They have been different things each time, but I feel confident I have put in the work to try and make my starts better and tomorrow is a new day."

Verstappen, a good friend as well as firm rival, expected a tough battle.

"Lando is very, very fast and that is what you need to be and that is why he's also in Formula 1 and performing at the level that he is at," said the triple world champion, who is 78 points clear at the top.

"It will only get better with experience as well. I have been fighting for world championships probably a bit longer but when the team is working well, the car is working well and you are driving well, then it just comes to you."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Dutch Grand Prix Formula 1Norris LandoVerstappen Max
Related Articles
Lando Norris on pole for Dutch Grand Prix ahead of home favourite Max Verstappen
Updated
Fiery Logan Sargeant crash halts final Dutch Grand Prix practice
Lando Norris and George Russell on top in first two Dutch Grand Prix practices
Show more
Motorsport
Lando Norris is F1 world champion material, says McLaren boss Stella
Lando Norris ahead of Max Verstappen in first Dutch F1 practice
Australian Jack Doohan to race for Alpine next season in Formula 1
Editors' Picks: Leverkusen begin title defence as Formula 1 returns with Dutch GP
Max Verstappen says he is more than halfway through at 200
Norris admits says he has not been driving like a champion as F1 season returns
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Porto close in on Fabio Vieira loan
Football Tracker: Barcelona up against Athletic Club, Inter take lead against Lecce
Jannik Sinner fires trainer, physio amid doping furore
Pedro strikes late to earn Brighton dramatic win over Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings