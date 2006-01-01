Advertisement
McLaren modify controversial rear wing on cars after talks with FIA

The legality of McLaren's rear wing has been questioned by other teams
The legality of McLaren's rear wing has been questioned by other teams
Formula 1 leaders McLaren have modified the rear wings on their cars at the Singapore Grand Prix after talks with the governing FIA following concern from rival teams.

The British-based team went top of the standings in Azerbaijan last weekend but drew scrutiny of how the rear wing functioned at speed, with talk of a 'mini-DRS' drag reduction effect.

"Whilst our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and passes all FIA deflection tests, McLaren have proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following our conversations with the FIA," the team said in a statement.

"We would also expect the FIA to have similar conversations with other teams in relation to the compliance of their rear wings."

McLaren are 20 points clear of champions Red Bull in the constructors' standings with seven grands prix and three sprints remaining.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner earlier told Sky Sports television that he expected the FIA to ban the McLaren rear wing.

"I’d be surprised if we saw it again," he said. "It sets a precedent... we don’t want to rush to design wings that deform like that. If it’s deemed okay, then everybody will do the same."

McLaren boss Zak Brown emphasised that the car had passed every test.

"Good on our team for coming up with something that is high-performance," he said. "I think it's great for the championship. We're running at the front, so there are going to be things that are clearly working well on our race car.

"Everyone else is going to try to speed up and slow us down at the same time. Welcome to Formula 1."

