Mick Schumacher to return to Formula 1 track to test for Mercedes in Spain

Mick Schumacher will be in testing action for Mercedes
Mick Schumacher will be in testing action for Mercedes
Reuters
Mick Schumacher (24) will return to the track in a Formula One car for a Pirelli tyre test at the Circuit de Catalunya with Mercedes next week after Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

The German, son of seven-time world champion Michael, lost his race seat at U.S.-owned Haas at the end of last season and is now reserve to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes.

The test, on Tuesday and Wednesday, will be his first in a 2023 car.

"After the Grand Prix weekend, Mick will also get his first real-world taste of the W14 (car) on the second day of the Pirelli tyre test," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"He has done a great job with the team so far, working hard back in the simulator and giving valuable input trackside."

Russell will drive the car on Tuesday.

