Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
Ollie Bearman to stand in for unwell Kevin Magnussen at Haas for Friday running

Reuters
Haas' Ollie Bearman
Haas' Ollie BearmanReuters / Hannah Mckay
Britain's Oliver Bearman (19) replaced Kevin Magnussen (32) at the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix on Friday after the Haas team said the Danish driver was sick.

Bearman is the official reserve and will be racing for the Ferrari-powered team next season. He has already raced for Ferrari and Haas this year.

Friday's track action features an hour-long practice session followed by qualifying for Saturday's sprint.

Haas did not say whether they expected Magnussen to return for that 100km race, which is followed by qualifying for Sunday's grand prix.

Formula One stewards said separately that they had granted Bearman permission to take part in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos and he would replace Magnussen until further notice.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingKevin MagnussenOliver BearmanHaasFormula 1
