Red Bull boss Christian Horner happy to see Daniel Ricciardo back to old self

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Red Bull boss Christian Horner happy to see Daniel Ricciardo back to old self
Red Bull boss Christian Horner happy to see Daniel Ricciardo back to old self
Daniel Ricciardo raced with Red Bull for four years
Daniel Ricciardo raced with Red Bull for four years
Reuters
The Daniel Ricciardo (33) of old is back and with a spring in his step, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner (49) said on Friday amid talk of the Australian making a Formula One return with sister team AlphaTauri.

Ricciardo, an eight-time grand prix winner with Red Bull and McLaren, is spending a year on the sidelines as Red Bull's reserve after losing his seat at McLaren to rookie compatriot Oscar Piastri (22).

He said recently it would be a fairytale scenario to race for Red Bull again and has been linked to AlphaTauri as an eventual replacement for Dutch rookie Nyck de Vries, who has yet to score in eight races.

Horner told reporters at the Austrian Grand Prix that it was still 'very early days' to talk about 2024 and it remained to be seen how Ricciardo got on in tyre testing at Silverstone next month.

"When he first arrived (back at Red Bull) after Abu Dhabi last year, it was a little bit of a shock because we didn't really recognise him from the driver that had left us a few years earlier," said Horner.

"But he seems to have refound his mojo, he's been working hard on the simulator, he's now extremely competitive in what he's doing in the virtual world.

"So whether that crosses over into the real world we'll see, albeit at a tyre test, we'll get an impression as to the level he's performing at. But certainly you can see there's a spring coming back in his step."

Horner said Ricciardo had done a decent amount of mileage in the simulator, spending time back at the factory when not attending races.

"He's thrown himself into that and been giving very valuable feedback," he added.

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost (67), who is retiring at the end of the year from a team that has historically been a launchpad for young drivers, told reporters Ricciardo could be an option if no Red Bull junior was deemed ready.

"If the particular time is too early, then maybe we have to find another solution," he said.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingRicciardo DanielFormula 1Piastri Oscar
Related Articles
Hamilton move rumours all part of Formula One's fuelled-up 'Silly Season'
Daniel Ricciardo says racing for Red Bull again would be 'fairytale'
With potential alternatives, another year at Red Bull isn’t a given for Sergio Perez
Show more
Motorsport
Max Verstappen takes his fourth pole in a row ahead of Charles Leclerc
Williams complete top management structure with chief technical head
Horner dismisses Mercedes' Hamilton's rule change suggestion amid Red Bull dominance
Max Verstappen fastest in Austrian GP practice ahead of Ferrari duo
Under-fire Nyck De Vries determined to prove Helmut Marko wrong at Austrian GP
Max Verstappen hits back at Lewis Hamilton over comments on Red Bull domination
Updated
Red Bull cancel media commitment for Perez after reporting in sick ahead of Austrian GP
MotoGP may reintroduce concessions to help make Honda and Yamaha competitive
Max Verstappen aims for another record as Red Bull head home to Austria
Red Bull ready for Austrian homecoming celebration as F1 moves to scenic Spielberg
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Szoboszlai, United in talks for Onana
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations