Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Sergio Perez waves to home crowd but nothing to smile about after Mexico qualifying

Sergio Perez waves to home crowd but nothing to smile about after Mexico qualifying

Reuters
Perez hasn't had the homecoming he would have wanted
Perez hasn't had the homecoming he would have wantedGerardo Vieyra / NurPhoto via AFP
Sergio Perez (34) gave a wave to the crowd after qualifying for his home Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday but the Red Bull driver had little to smile about with 18th on the grid.

His championship-leading teammate Max Verstappen went on to bag a front-row slot, emphasising the gulf in performance between the two.

Perez will hope to last longer on Sunday than in 2023, when he collided at the first corner and retired after 90 seconds, but he arrived at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit needing a strong showing and it has yet to materialise. He was 10th, ninth and 14th respectively in the three practice sessions.

"Here is the worst place to not perform, I am super disappointed," he said.

"The Grand Prix where I wanted to do the best possible job, it is just not coming together.

"I hope tomorrow we can enter the points. I need to try and maximise the day, it is going to be very hard but I owe these fans, they are the best in the world, this is the best race in the world."

Perez is Mexico's most successful Formula 1 driver, winner of six races and twice on the podium in Mexico City with Red Bull.

He started the season strongly, with three second places and a third in the first five races, but his form has nosedived since Miami in May with increasing speculation that his 2025 contract might prove meaningless.

While Verstappen has won seven races and scored 354 points, Perez has taken just 150 and Red Bull could lose second place in the constructors' championship to Ferrari on Sunday with Carlos Sainz on pole for the Italians and Charles Leclerc fourth.

Perez said he had suffered similar brake issues to the previous two races in Singapore and Austin.

"Into the low speed I cannot brake or stop the car and as soon as I attack the braking I start sliding and locking up," he explained.

"So that is my main issue and where I am struggling the most, here it showed even more.

"I am having to modulate the braking too much and just don’t have confidence in the car."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingSergio PerezFormula 1Mexican Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
F1 title rivals Verstappen and Norris set for another duel in Mexico
Sainz takes pole for Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen and Norris
Updated
Home hero Perez not key for future success says Mexican F1 organisers
Show more
Motorsport
Bagnaia dominates to win wet Thai Grand Prix ahead of title rival Martin
Ferrari happy to fly under the radar, says Vasseur after team takes Mexico pole
Piastri leads Norris in McLaren practice one-two ahead of qualifying in Mexico City
Enea Bastianini sees off championship leader to claim sprint victory at Thai Grand Prix
Yuki Tsunoda to test for Red Bull at the end of the F1 season
Two-time champion Fernando Alonso to drive 400th F1 race at Mexican GP
Most Read
Football Tracker: Barcelona thrash Real in second half El Clasico demolition
Nigeria awarded 3-0 win over Libya after airport drama earlier this month
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Lewandowski and Yamal lead Barcelona as Catalans batter arch rivals Real Madrid

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings