Women's F1 Academy to support seven grand prix in 2024

Women's F1 Academy to support seven grand prix in 2024
Susie Wolff, above, hopes the new calendar will help the series become more ambitious
Reuters
Formula One's all-female F1 Academy will support seven grands prix next season with races on three continents starting in Saudi Arabia and ending in Abu Dhabi, the sport announced on Tuesday.

The season will start in Jeddah on March 7th and end at Yas Marina on December 8th.

Other races will be in Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort (Netherlands), Singapore and Qatar.

"This global platform, combined with the support of all 10 F1 teams, will take the series to the next level," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali (58) in a statement.

Formula One teams all agreed in July to each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the Academy from next year. The series uses 1.4-litre-engined Tatuus F4 cars with a top speed of 240kph.

"This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission," said F1 Academy boss Susie Wolff.

"We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this."

The last woman to start a Formula One grand prix was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

