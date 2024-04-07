No one is going to catch Max Verstappen, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Japanese Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. No one is going to catch Max Verstappen, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
No one is going to catch Max Verstappen, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
Red Bull celebrate their one-two finish
Red Bull celebrate their one-two finish
Reuters
No Formula One driver will be able to compete with Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen (26) this year, Toto Wolff, team boss of their closest rivals last season Mercedes, said on Sunday after the Dutchman dominated the Japanese Grand Prix.

His frank assessment came after Verstappen finished the race at the Suzuka circuit almost 13 seconds clear of his teammate Sergio Perez and 20 seconds clear of the rest of the field.

"No one is going to catch Max this season. His driving and the car are just spectacular," Wolff said.

"Basically this season now is best of the rest ... hopefully we catch up to the McLaren and then the Ferraris and fight for P2. This is what it is this year."

Mercedes just pipped Ferrari to second in the constructor championship last season with 409 points but were miles off Red Bull's 806-point haul.

The team that boasts seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton have had a troubled start to the year, lying fourth in the constructor standings behind also Ferrari and McLaren.

Hamilton finished ninth at Suzuka, with his teammate George Russell in seventh, after a tyre strategy that backfired.

Wolff said that despite the poor result the team had taken strides forward in terms of getting a better feel for the car, with Hamilton saying after practice it was the best he had felt in the car in years.

But Wolff said he took little satisfaction knowing the title race was effectively over already.

"If your expectation is to eventually race for wins and championships, then you can say we are in a bit of a no man's land," Wolff added.

"We are in this bunch but it is not satisfying ... If I was to look for a pure sporting point of view, it is P1 that matters, not P2 or P3 or P4," he said.

Asked about Wolff's comments, Red Bull boss Christian Horner praised Verstappen's confident performance but said it was too early in the season for other teams to throw in the towel.

"It’s very early to write off your year, there are still 20 races to go. I’ve learnt not to listen too much to what Toto has said over the years," Horner said.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingJapanese Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Verstappen Max
Related Articles
Charles Leclerc delighted with Ferrari strategy in Japan after fourth place finish
Max Verstappen takes pole at Japanese Grand Prix for third year in a row
Rain hits second Suzuka practice leaving Red Bull's Verstappen top of the times
Show more
Motorsport
Max Verstappen back to winning ways to lead Red Bull 1-2 in Japan
Updated
McLaren clear on F1 pecking order after trailing Ferrari in Japan
McLaren's Lando Norris eyes best opportunity to beat Red Bulls
Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes car is best in years following Japanese Grand Prix
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz admits Red Bull on a different level at Japan GP
Mercedes not ruling out bid to recruit retired Sebastian Vettel, says Toto Wolff
Most Read
Football Tracker: Bologna travel to Frosinone in Serie A, Brest hosting Metz
Ronnie O'Sullivan battles past Gary Wilson to reach Tour Championship final
Athletic Club win Copa del Rey after battling penalty shootout win against Mallorca
Djokovic keeping his Monte Carlo expectations in check on return to action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings