New head coach Jason Gillespie vows consistency in Pakistan Test side

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. New head coach Jason Gillespie vows consistency in Pakistan Test side

New head coach Jason Gillespie vows consistency in Pakistan Test side

Gillespie's tenure starts next month against Bangladesh
Gillespie's tenure starts next month against BangladeshAFP
Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie (49) vowed to make Pakistan a consistent side after taking charge as red-ball coach with a hectic six-month schedule in focus on Sunday.

He will start his two-year tenure with a two-match series against Bangladesh next month followed by three against England in October - both at home.

Pakistan will also tour South Africa for two Tests in December before hosting the West Indies in as many Tests in January next year.

Gillespie, who arrived early Sunday, said Pakistan are a "talented" side but need consistency.

"How can they be more consistent is one thing that I am hoping I can find some solutions for," Gillespie told a news conference.

He hoped Pakistan can improve on their fifth position in the current World Test Championship cycle, competed by nine teams since 2019.

"Ultimately we want to win games of Test cricket," said Gillespie.

"There are skillful cricketers here, how can we play as a team and perform well against good quality international oppositions and that's going to be the key for us."

Hailing from one of Australia's best Test sides in 1990s and 2000s, Gillespie played 71 Tests, 91 one-day internationals and a solitary T20I in a successful career.

He coached Yorkshire to win the English County Championship in 2014 and 2015.

Gillespie was hired to improve Pakistan's Test side that lost 1-0 to Australia in 2022 before suffering their first-ever 3-0 home white-wash at the hands of England the same year.

Pakistan were routed 3-0 in Australia last year - their sixth series white-wash in Australia since 1999 - which Gillespie believed was not one-sided.

"As an observer from outside, I think there were some moments in games where Pakistan were on top but could not finish well," Gillespie reflected.

Pakistan squandered good positions in the second Test in Melbourne and the third in Sydney through crucial dropped catches, leaving them tagged as a poor fielding side.

He said Pakistan needed to be smart to counter what he termed England's "very aggressive" style of playing Tests, dubbed as "Bazball" after their coach Brendon McCullum's nickname.

"England will be a challenge, no doubt about that. But I think we are certainly up to it," he said. "We are going to play very smart".

Smarting from a first round exit in both the ODI World Cup last year in India and Twenty20 in USA and the West Indies last month where South African Gary Kirsten was head coach, Pakistan will begin their Test series against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi from August 21st-25th.

The second Test is in Karachi from August 30th to September 3rd.

They face England in three Tests starting in Multan (October 7th-11th), Karachi (Oct 15th-19th) and Rawalpindi (October 24th-28th).

Mentions
CricketGillespie JasonPakistan
Related Articles
Champions Trophy headlines Pakistan's home season but India uncertainty remains
Pakistan end T20 World Cup campaign with three-wicket win over eliminated Ireland
USA reach World Cup Super Eights after washout with Ireland, Pakistan eliminated
Show more
Cricket
Abhishek Sharma smashes India to comfortable win over Zimbabwe
James Anderson set to mentor England's quicks after Test farewell
England drop Jonny Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies
Devastated South Africa reflect on missed opportunity after final defeat
India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bow out of T20 internationals in style
India produce stunning comeback to beat South Africa by seven runs to win T20 World Cup
Glory awaits unbeaten India and South Africa in T20 World Cup final
Buttler defends toss decision after England's title defence evaporates
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey
Transfer News LIVE: Van de Beek heading to Girona, Olise having Bayern medical
Top seed Iga Swiatek dumped out of Wimbledon by Putintseva
Alcaraz faces piano man at Wimbledon as Raducanu carries home hopes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings