New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley hails Chris Wood's remarkable run of form

Reuters
Wood was named the Premier League's best player in October
Wood was named the Premier League's best player in October Katie Stratman / Imagn Images
Chris Wood's (32) purple patch in front of goal has helped Nottingham Forest climb to fifth in the Premier League and New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley (52) says the striker's form is unlikely to be matched again by a Kiwi at such a high level.

Wood has eight goals in 11 league appearances and was named the Premier League player of the month for October after netting four times in three games.

Bazeley hopes the striker will carry that form into the international break with New Zealand, who are second in their World Cup qualifying group and face leaders Vanuatu on Friday.

"He's doing amazing," Bazeley told reporters on Wednesday.

"What he has done this season – player of the month, eight goals in 11 games, this is something that may not happen again, for a New Zealander to be playing at that level, in that form. It's hard to comprehend here the magnitude of what he is doing."

Wood said the player of the month award was a nice accolade to have but heaped praise on his teammates for giving him the opportunities to score.

"It's a credit to my teammates supplying me with a lot of good chances, and I'm glad I've been able to finish them off," he said at training in Hamilton on Wednesday.

For Wood, the match against Vanuatu will also represent a return to where it all began, taking place at the Waikato Stadium where he played for Waikato FC.

"It's (Waikato) where it probably started properly, where it started to take off, where I played my first men's game ... It's nice that I'll be able to go back and play there."

