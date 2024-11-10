Advertisement
  Newcastle mount second-half comeback to beat in-form Nottingham Forest

Chris Wilson
Isak celebrates after scoring Newcastle's first goal
Isak celebrates after scoring Newcastle's first goalČTK / AP / Nick Potts
Newcastle United won at the City Ground for the second time this season as they battled from a goal down to beat high-flying Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the Premier League.

A solid start to the season has Forest in the top four, but despite winning their last two home league games, their form at the City Ground can still be improved.

They wasted no time in seeking to do so either, starting on the offensive and eventually reaping the rewards when a set-piece bore fruits. 

Anthony Elanga was the provider, planting a perfect cross onto the head of Murillo who guided home his first goal for the club.

Newcastle almost responded immediately though when Bruno Guimaraes’ strike from distance forced a smart save out of Matz Sels.

After that goal, it was one-way traffic towards the Forest goal, but to give the hosts credit, they weathered the storm well.

For all their pressure, Newcastle failed to carve out any truly clear-cut chances, with Joelinton’s header drifting harmlessly over the bar as close as they came to a first-half leveller.

Their task was almost made twice as hard when Forest broke two-on-two soon after the restart, but Nicolas Dominguez made the wrong call in going alone and could only fire straight at the feet of Nick Pope.

That proved to be a costly decision, as just moments later Newcastle went up the other end of the pitch and drew level.

Forest failed to clear Anthony Gordon’s corner, and Alexander Isak was quickest to react to steer home a well-earned equaliser for the Magpies.

Isak should’ve doubled his tally for the afternoon soon after when he was on the end of Joe Willock’s delivery after a quick counter, but despite being afforded time and space in the area, his volley arrowed wide of the target.

That only proved to be a temporary reprieve for Forest, who soon found themselves trailing after Joelinton angled in off the right and curled home a lovely left-footed strike past a desperate Sels dive.

With Forest probing for a late leveller, Harvey Barnes ensured there would be no nervy ending when he came off the bench to wrap up three points which stretched the visitors’ unbeaten run in PL away H2Hs to seven matches.

Key stats
Key statsOpta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joelinton (Newcastle United)

See all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNottinghamNewcastle Utd
