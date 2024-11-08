Advertisement
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery aiming high despite slump in form

AFP
Unai Emery gestures during the UEFA Champions League match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa
Unai Emery gestures during the UEFA Champions League match between Club Brugge and Aston Villa
Unai Emery (53) says he is not worried about Aston Villa's dip in form and believes they are competitive enough to finish in the Premier League's top four.

Villa, who travel to leaders Liverpool on Saturday, have lost three and drawn one of their past four matches in all competitions.

They are now sixth in the top-flight but are only a point behind third-placed Nottingham Forest.

"I'm not worried about how we are now," said Villa boss Emery. "We are a competitive team to be in the top seven, top five, top four.

"My message, which was very clear from the start of the season when we were more or less getting points and being in the top four - not now but we were - was we are enjoying what we are doing.

"We had last year, a very successful season in the Premier League, getting to the Champions League. This year, to keep it is the objective for us.

"But we are not favourites - they are Liverpool, (Manchester) City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle."

Villa produced a lethargic display in their 1-0 defeat at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Yet Emery said his players could have no excuses about their workload in the midst of a hectic schedule.

"If we want to play in the Champions League or in Europe, if we want to be contenders for a trophy, we have to play three matches a week," he added.

"If we are not able to play, focusing mentally and physically in this direction, we're not going to get our objective."

Emery is under no illusions about the task against Liverpool, who have won 14 of their 16 matches in all competitions this season.

"Liverpool are very good and complete favourites to beat us and win the Premier League this season as they are in front of City," he said.

"They have started very well but we have to play 38 matches. We play the 11th tomorrow and we are motivated and excited but are keeping balanced.

"It will be an amazing match to play in Liverpool, the team doing the best this season in the Premier League and Champions League. It's a challenge."

