Nigeria defender Plumptre signs for Saudi Women's side Al Ittihad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Nigeria defender Plumptre signs for Saudi Women's side Al Ittihad
Nigeria defender Plumptre signs for Saudi Women's side Al Ittihad
Plumptre has 15 caps for Nigeria
Plumptre has 15 caps for Nigeria
Reuters
Nigeria defender Ashleigh Plumptre (25) said she has joined Saudi Women's Premier League side Al-Ittihad following the expiry of her contract at Leicester City.

The centre back has 15 caps for Nigeria. She played for England at youth level before switching allegiance and making her Nigeria debut in 2022.

"Grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad," Plumptre said on messaging platform X. "Excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings.

"My journey of stepping into more of myself continues... It's more than football."

The Saudi women's top flight is gearing up for its second season, with eight teams vying for the title.

Saudi men's Pro League teams have been spending huge sums to attract some of the best players from European clubs, including Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Critics accuse Saudi Arabia of engaging in "sportwashing" in the face of heavy criticism of its human rights record and equality issues.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has introduced reforms allowing women greater control over their lives in recent years but men still retain a tight grip on power in the kingdom.

Mentions
FootballPlumptre AshleighLeicester
Related Articles
England's Maguire says he can handle the jeers after Scotland 'banter'
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Juventus set to show another year deep in the red after 81 million euro losses
Show more
Football
Spanish women players call off strike after reaching pay agreement
Italy midfielder Marco Verratti joins Qatar's Al Arabi from Paris Saint-Germain
Updated
Keira Walsh and Beth England to miss Lionesses' two Nations League games
Updated
Poland part ways with Portuguese coach Fernando Santos after Albania loss
Derby Week: Beckham, Zlatan, Hollywood, and titles. That, and much more, is El Trafico
Forest's Harry Toffolo handed suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules
Most Read
Man Utd announce new shirt sponsor to replace TeamViewer logo
Derby Week: Beckham, Zlatan, Hollywood, and titles. That, and much more, is El Trafico
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Haaland's 25th goal helps keep Norway in Euro 2024 hunt

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings