Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna ranked 11th in the world in latest table tennis ranking

Following the conclusion of the table tennis event at the 13th African Games, Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna (35) maintained his status as the best-ranked African player in the world.

The Nigerian was rated 11th in the world and ranked number one in Africa in the 2024 Week 11 ranking released on Tuesday, March 12th by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Aruna lost the Gold medal to Egyptian Omar Assar (32) in the final of the men’s singles at the African Games.

Aruna is the first African player to be ranked top 10 in the world and named the star player of the year in 2014 by ITTF.

Other Africans in the rankings

Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw (31) and Nigeria's Offiong Edem (37) saw significant climbs in the rankings. Diaw jumped 26 spots to reach 67th in the world while Edem's impressive performance secured her a 45-step rise, solidifying her position as the highest-ranked female Nigerian player at 97th globally.

Despite his African Games victory, Omar Assar remains ranked 22nd globally. Egypt maintains its dominance in women's table tennis with Dina Meshref (30) and Hana Goda (16) holding strong as the continent's top-ranked female players at 26th and 30th in the world, respectively.