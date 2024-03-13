Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna ranked 11th in the world in latest table tennis ranking

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Table tennis
  3. Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna ranked 11th in the world in latest table tennis ranking
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna ranked 11th in the world in latest table tennis ranking
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna in action
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna in action
AFP
Following the conclusion of the table tennis event at the 13th African Games, Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna (35) maintained his status as the best-ranked African player in the world.

The Nigerian was rated 11th in the world and ranked number one in Africa in the 2024 Week 11 ranking released on Tuesday, March 12th by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Aruna lost the Gold medal to Egyptian Omar Assar (32) in the final of the men’s singles at the African Games.

Aruna is the first African player to be ranked top 10 in the world and named the star player of the year in 2014 by ITTF.

Other Africans in the rankings 

Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw (31) and Nigeria's Offiong Edem (37) saw significant climbs in the rankings. Diaw jumped 26 spots to reach 67th in the world while Edem's impressive performance secured her a 45-step rise, solidifying her position as the highest-ranked female Nigerian player at 97th globally.

Despite his African Games victory, Omar Assar remains ranked 22nd globally. Egypt maintains its dominance in women's table tennis with Dina Meshref (30) and Hana Goda (16) holding strong as the continent's top-ranked female players at 26th and 30th in the world, respectively.

Mentions
Table tennisAruna QuadriAssar OmarDiaw IbrahimaEdem OffiongGoda HanaMeshref DinaNigeria
Related Articles
Nigeria and Ghana set to renew rivalry in international friendly
How Maduka Okoye's star turn helped Udinese record victory over Lazio
Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro leaves only weeks after reaching AFCON final
Show more
Table tennis
Table tennis players' passport and vaccination details leaked online
Most Read
Arsenal move into Champions League quarter-finals after edging Porto on penalties
Al Hilal seal Asian Champions League semi-final spot and set world record for wins
Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in next season's revamp
'Feels like I never left': Simona Halep returns to court in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings